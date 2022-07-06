Yesterday (July 5), Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from their roles as chancellor and health secretary following the news that Boris Johnson knew of the allegations made about Chris Pincher.

They have since been replaced with Nadhim Zahawi as the new chancellor and Steve Barclay as the new health secretary in the Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle.

This was followed by a number of Conservative MPs resigning from their positions, which is still ongoing - and here is what four Northampton Councillors think.

We heard from Labour Councillors Emma Roberts (top right) and Danielle Stone (bottom right), Liberal Democrats Councillor Jonathan Harris (top left), and Conservative Councillor Nick Sturges-Alex (bottom left).

Councillor Emma Roberts, who represents the Delapre and Briar Hill ward for Labour, said: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“It appears members of the party had an epiphany moment. For them to say they have just realised Boris’ actions aren’t good enough is disingenuous.

“They had confidence in him a month ago, so what’s changed? Acting as though they’ve done a good thing is inappropriate.”

Cllr Roberts believes “those who have resigned from senior positions are readying themselves for leadership” and described their decisions as “self-serving”.

Aligning with the views of Cllr Roberts, Councillor Jonathan Harris, representing the Brixworth ward for Liberal Democrats, said: “The cabinet shuffle is like rearranging the chairs on the Titanic.”

He admits “on a selfish level, it would be a shame to see Boris Johnson go because of the benefits he brings the Liberal Democrat party”.

However, Cllr Harris said: “He’s a disaster and he has to go.

“We’re in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis we have seen in years, and the focus remains on Boris Johnson. It is not serving the country well.

“The man seems to be able to survive everything.”

Councillor Danielle Stone, representing Labour for Castle, admits “it’s been an absolute joy to see the mess the Tories are in”.

“This has been one of the worst and most self-entitled Governments in history,” she said.

Councillor Nick Sturges-Alex, representing Sixfields for the Conservatives and assistant cabinet member for IT, transformation and people, agrees “it’s time for a change”.

“Everything going on is a distraction from what we’re trying to achieve as a Government,” said Cllr Sturges-Alex.

“We can’t do that while there’s so much noise around the other issues. We need to draw the line and move on.

“I have been a big fan of Boris Johnson for a long time, but I can’t justify what’s going on. I can’t say hand on heart that he should continue as Prime Minister. Enough is enough.”

There is huge uncertainty around Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister, and these four councillors are unsure of what will follow.

Cllr Roberts said: “I think he feels he doesn’t have to resign, and it’s his right and privilege to continue being Prime Minister - which he doesn’t deserve.

“It now has to come down to him as to whether he remains as leader - but I believe there needs to be a general election.”