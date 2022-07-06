Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer has joined calls for Boris Johnson to go following the latest slew of Government resignations on Wednesday (July 6).

Mr Lewer responded to a resignation letter from Kemi Badenoch, Neil O'Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley and Julia Lopez with a tweet saying: "These are five of the most talented people in the whole Government. The PM must resign."

In a joint letter following the row over what the Prime Minister knew about allegations of sexual misconduct by former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, the five junior ministers wrote: “It has become increasingly clear that the Government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton MP Andrew Lewer tweeted "the PM must resign" after more quit Boris Johnson's Government.

According to Sky News, that took the total number of resignations to 27 in the wake of revelations on Tuesday that the Prime Minister was briefed about an investigation before promoting Mr Pincher.

Mr Lewer revealed last month he was among 148 Conservative MPs who voted to oust the PM in a confidence vote.

Mr Johnson won with 211 votes in the wake of the Partygate scandal, but Mr Lewer confirmed: “I have been bitterly disappointed and dismayed at the erosion of public trust.

“The issues of being straight with Parliament and of adhering to the Ministerial Code have also had a significant bearing.

“It is not just about ‘a Party’ or ‘work related events’.

“But an ingrained pattern of behaviour and a culture that has developed around it is a different matter.”

Cabinet Minister, Northampton North MP Michael Ellis, drew laughter and disbelief from opposition MPs in the Commons on Tuesday (July 5) as he insisted Boris Johnson had “acted with probity at all times” over Mr Pincher’s appointment.

Earlier on Tuesday (July 5), it was confirmed Mr Johnson was told about an investigation into the disgraced Tamworth MP's inappropriate behaviour in 2019 despite days of No10 insisting the PM had been unaware of specific allegations.

The Northampton North MP told MPs that Mr Johnson “did not immediately recall” that he was briefed in 2019 — but the PM later apologised saying appointing Mr Pincher “was a mistake.”