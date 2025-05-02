IN PICTURES: How Reform UK won control of West Northamptonshire Council

By David Summers

Published 2nd May 2025, 21:44 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 22:01 BST
Reform UK swept to victory in the local elections to take control of West Northamptonshire Council, ousting the Conservatives.

The Chronicle & Echo updated throughout Friday evening on its live blog and photographer Kirsty Edmonds was there to capture every moment in this gallery of pictures, detailing the highs and the lows of the night.

The count for the West Northamptonshire Council elections 2025

WNC election 2025

The count for the West Northamptonshire Council elections 2025

WNC elections 2025

2. WNC elections 2025

The count for the West Northamptonshire Council elections 2025 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

WNC election 2025

3. WNC election 2025

The count for the West Northamptonshire Council elections 2025 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

WNC elections 2025

4. WNC elections 2025

The count for the West Northamptonshire Council elections 2025 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

