West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform take control of WNC

By Katie Wheatley, Logan MacLeod, Carly Odell and David Summers
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 21:47 BST
Reform UK have taken control of West Northamptonshire Council in a dramatic night of local election results.

The Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem leaders all lost their seats in a night that saw the Tories lose control of the council.

Full reaction to come.

Chronicle & Echo reporters have been at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).

It was a night of celebrations for Reform UK. Picture: Kirsty EdmondsIt was a night of celebrations for Reform UK. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds
It was a night of celebrations for Reform UK. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.

Follow all the live action below with The Chron. Keep refreshing for all the latest updates.

West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count

22:14 BST

And that’s it. Thanks for following the Chron this evening - there will be lots more reaction to come over the next week but, for now, good night!

22:13 BST

‘The people of Northamptonshire have spoken and we are here for them’ says Reform leader

22:08 BST

Every result from every ward in West Northamptonshire Council - in one place

22:06 BST

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds was there to capture all the drama tonight - take a look at our picture gallery as the results came in

21:51 BST

Mark Arnull, chairman of Reform UK in Northamptonshire, speaks after his party swept to victory in West Northamptonshire

21:36 BST

Thanks for staying with us throughout the count - more reaction to come from the main parties on what has been a dramatic evening

21:35 BST

Towcester

Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Party: 371

Simon Clifford - Conservative: 734

Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Party: 471

Hugh Evans - Conservative: 912

Adrian John Little - Reform: 1,130 ELECTED

Greg Lunn - Conservative: 827

Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform: 963

Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats: 1,073

Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Party: 452

David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats: 1,475 ELECTED

Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 1,134 ELECTED

Emmie Williamson - Green Party: 305

Scott David Zebedee - Reform: 899

Turnout: 32.35%

21:33 BST

The final results of the night - Lib Dems take two seats in Towcester and Reform take one

21:19 BST

It’s official - Reform UK have taken control of West Northamptonshire Council

21:19 BST

Hunsbury

Damon Boughen - Green Party: 303

Bob Burnell - Labour: 494

Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform: 1,249 ELECTED

Pinder Chauhan - Conservative: 1,332 ELECTED

Katie Evans - Labour: 430

Ronald James Firman - Reform: 1,184 ELECTED

Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats: 669

Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative: 1,173

Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform: 1,163

Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 382

Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats: 726

Daniel George Soan - Conservative: 1,163

Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats: 874

Turnout: 33.79%

21:17 BST

With just two seats to go, it’s an awful lot quieter in here now

NationalWorld
21:10 BST

Headlands

Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative: 720

Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform: 1,316 ELECTED

Adrian Cartwright - Reform: 1,292 ELECTED

Cameron Steven Emery - Reform: 1,228 ELECTED

Penny Flavell - Conservative: 759

Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1,106

Mia Joyce - Independent: 360

Paul Joyce - Independent: 450

Steve Kent - Green Party: 518

Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats: 367

Turon Miah - Labour: 1,060

Ellie Rutherford - Labour: 1,048

Adam Lea Smith - Conservative: 788

David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats: 349

Turnout: 31.6%

21:09 BST

Reform take three more seats in Headlands

21:00 BST

Nene Valley

Hilary Blackman - Labour: 621

Laura Ann Couse - Reform: 1,242 ELECTED

Peter Robert French - Labour: 666

Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour: 516

Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats: 427

Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED

Phil Larratt - Conservative: 747

Marianne Martin - Green Party: 427

Craig Paul Morris - Reform: 1,232 ELECTED

Jenny Moseley - Green Party: 239

Sue Pearson - Green Party: 246

Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats: 285

Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats: 247

Dan Smith - Conservative: 918

Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative: 689

Turnout: 28,37%

20:59 BST

Nene Valley results are in - three more seats to Reform

20:51 BST

Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill

Sony Akie - Conservative: 259

Raymond Connolly - Conservative: 467

Lamarr Darrington - Green Party: 303

Julie Davenport - Independent: 1,332 ELECTED

Becky Dorman - Labour: 521

David Garlick - Liberal Democrats: 249

Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative: 284

Anthony James Owens - Reform: 807 ELECTED

Robert William Parkinson - Labour: 505

James Richard Petter - Reform: 759 ELECTED

Steven Christpher Reid - Reform: 695

Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 92

Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour: 359

Turnout: 25.72%

20:49 BST

Reform take two seats in Far Cotton, and independent Julie Davenport takes the other

20:44 BST

Five more seats to declare - and Far Cotton is next on the list

