West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform take control of WNC
The Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem leaders all lost their seats in a night that saw the Tories lose control of the council.
Chronicle & Echo reporters have been at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).
Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.
Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
‘The people of Northamptonshire have spoken and we are here for them’ says Reform leader
Every result from every ward in West Northamptonshire Council - in one place
Photographer Kirsty Edmonds was there to capture all the drama tonight - take a look at our picture gallery as the results came in
Mark Arnull, chairman of Reform UK in Northamptonshire, speaks after his party swept to victory in West Northamptonshire
Towcester
Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Party: 371
Simon Clifford - Conservative: 734
Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Party: 471
Hugh Evans - Conservative: 912
Adrian John Little - Reform: 1,130 ELECTED
Greg Lunn - Conservative: 827
Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform: 963
Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats: 1,073
Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Party: 452
David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats: 1,475 ELECTED
Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 1,134 ELECTED
Emmie Williamson - Green Party: 305
Scott David Zebedee - Reform: 899
Turnout: 32.35%
The final results of the night - Lib Dems take two seats in Towcester and Reform take one
It’s official - Reform UK have taken control of West Northamptonshire Council
Hunsbury
Damon Boughen - Green Party: 303
Bob Burnell - Labour: 494
Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform: 1,249 ELECTED
Pinder Chauhan - Conservative: 1,332 ELECTED
Katie Evans - Labour: 430
Ronald James Firman - Reform: 1,184 ELECTED
Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats: 669
Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative: 1,173
Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform: 1,163
Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 382
Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats: 726
Daniel George Soan - Conservative: 1,163
Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats: 874
Turnout: 33.79%
Headlands
Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative: 720
Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform: 1,316 ELECTED
Adrian Cartwright - Reform: 1,292 ELECTED
Cameron Steven Emery - Reform: 1,228 ELECTED
Penny Flavell - Conservative: 759
Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1,106
Mia Joyce - Independent: 360
Paul Joyce - Independent: 450
Steve Kent - Green Party: 518
Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats: 367
Turon Miah - Labour: 1,060
Ellie Rutherford - Labour: 1,048
Adam Lea Smith - Conservative: 788
David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats: 349
Turnout: 31.6%
Reform take three more seats in Headlands
Nene Valley
Hilary Blackman - Labour: 621
Laura Ann Couse - Reform: 1,242 ELECTED
Peter Robert French - Labour: 666
Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour: 516
Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats: 427
Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED
Phil Larratt - Conservative: 747
Marianne Martin - Green Party: 427
Craig Paul Morris - Reform: 1,232 ELECTED
Jenny Moseley - Green Party: 239
Sue Pearson - Green Party: 246
Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats: 285
Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats: 247
Dan Smith - Conservative: 918
Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative: 689
Turnout: 28,37%
Nene Valley results are in - three more seats to Reform
Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill
Sony Akie - Conservative: 259
Raymond Connolly - Conservative: 467
Lamarr Darrington - Green Party: 303
Julie Davenport - Independent: 1,332 ELECTED
Becky Dorman - Labour: 521
David Garlick - Liberal Democrats: 249
Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative: 284
Anthony James Owens - Reform: 807 ELECTED
Robert William Parkinson - Labour: 505
James Richard Petter - Reform: 759 ELECTED
Steven Christpher Reid - Reform: 695
Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 92
Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour: 359
Turnout: 25.72%
Reform take two seats in Far Cotton, and independent Julie Davenport takes the other
