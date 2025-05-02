West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Reform take control of WNC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK have taken control of West Northamptonshire Council in a dramatic night of local election results.

The Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem leaders all lost their seats in a night that saw the Tories lose control of the council.

Full reaction to come.

Chronicle & Echo reporters have been at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).

It was a night of celebrations for Reform UK. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.

We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.

Results are now being announced. To take charge of WNC, a party needs to win 39 of the 76 seats.