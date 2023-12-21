Have YOUR say on the controversial Voi e-scooter scheme in Northampton as public consultation opens until January 11

The consultation has been launched to support councillors who are scrutinising the effectiveness of the scheme

Residents are being asked to share their views on the controversial Voi e-scooters scheme in Northampton.

A consultation has opened in a bid to support councillors who are scrutinising the effectiveness of the scheme.

Voi e-scooters have become a divisive topic in the town over the last three years, with some in favour of the green-friendly scheme and others absolutely detesting the extra traffic on the roads.

Voi scooters have been in the town since September 2020.

Incidents include deaths, transportation used prior to a murder, life-changing injuries, road traffic collisions and more.

Opposition councillor Emma Roberts (Rushmere and Delapre) recently said: “I genuinely believe that now is the time that we must do something about the scooter trials in Northampton. We’ve seen significant injury, significant waste, and significant damage.”

Following councillor Roberts’ call to action, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) place overview and scrutiny committee is seeking people’s feedback on the scheme, which is currently operated by Voi and WNC in the Northampton and Moulton areas.

The committee is looking for evidence into the opportunities and issues around the e-scooter scheme, which has been running in the town since 2020.

Residents are being encouraged to give their views on the e-scooters scheme by completing a short survey on the council’s website here: https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/place/your-views-on-public-e-scooters-and-e-bikes. The deadline for comments is Thursday, January 11.

Councillor Alison Eastwood, of the scrutiny committee, said: “WNC and Voi are committed to delivering a micro mobility scheme in Northampton which offers a safe, sustainable and affordable transport option for our residents and visitors.

“Safety is a core priority – including the safety of riders and other road and footpath users – and we always seek to address key concerns, working with the police to ensure the scheme meets the safety needs of residents.

“It is important that the service meets the needs of all, and upholds the principles of safety, health, cost and sustainability. Our new task and finish group will look at this in depth, but we can’t do this without the views and feedback of our residents. This is democracy at work, and we want all to have the ability to have their say.”

The outcomes of the scrutiny review will then be presented to WNC’s Cabinet at a future meeting. The cabinet will take the report into account when it considers if the trial will continue for a period of another two years, and if so on what basis.

In December 2022, Voi’s trial across the county was extended by the company and Northamptonshire’s councils until May 2024.