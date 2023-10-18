Incidents include deaths, life-changing injuries, road traffic collisions and more
Take a look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi -escooters in Northampton since they were brought in three years ago.
Voi e-scooters have become a divisive topic in the town over the last three years, with some in favour of the green-friendly scheme and others absolutely detesting the extra traffic on the roads.
Following calls to suspend the controversial three-year Voi e-scooter trials, this newspaper has highlighted some of the major incidents that have fuelled these calls.
Incidents include deaths, transportation used prior to a murder, life-changing injuries, road traffic collisions and more.
Opposition councillor Emma Roberts (Rushmere and Delapre) recently said: “I genuinely believe that now is the time that we must do something about the scooter trials in Northampton. We’ve seen significant injury, significant waste, and significant damage.”
West Northants Council recently passed a motion for the e-scooter issue to be re-examined by a scrutiny board. They are to come back with recommendations in early 2024, before the Voi contract ends in May.
The trial was first launched in September 2020, with Voi recently announcing that their e-scooters have been used for about three million trips across the town in that time frame.
In December 2022, Voi’s trial across the county was extended by the company and Northamptonshire’s councils until May 2024.
Philip Jones (pictured) was driving his personal mobility scooter to Queensview Medical Centre, in Kingsthorpe, to get his flu jab vaccination on October 17, 2020 when he was confronted by an abandoned Voi scooter on the pavement. Aninquest heard how Mr Jones got out of his mobility scooter to move the Voi scooter but fell and landed in the road in cold weather conditions. Mr Jones died 12 days later on October 29. The cause of death given by Dr A Bisset of NGH was multiple organ failure and a fractured neck. Mr Jones' brother said at the time: "I truly believe this discarded scooter was a direct factor in my brother's death." A Voi spokeswoman said: "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation." Photo: -
An inquest heard how Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo, from Milton Keynes, was riding a Voi e-scooter on Marrfair towards Northampton Railway Station before she ran a red light at the pedestrian crossing at the St Andrew’s Road crossroads at 6.15pm on December 6, 2021. Antonia was hit by an Audi A3 and broke her leg. She tragically died four days later on December 10 due to a blood clot in the lungs. Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, said: “She rode in contravention of a red light. She suffered a fractured right femur, and during surgery, she developed a pulmonary embolism and also contracted Covid 19.” Photo: -
16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22 while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College. During the murder trial at Northampton Crown Court, it was revealed that a Voi e-scooter was used in the moments before the murder by two teenagers: a 15 year old boy, who was found guilty of murder, was on the back of the scooter being driven by a 17 year old, who was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter. It was revealed that the 15 year old had used his mum's driving license details to access the scooter. Photo: -
Kirri Anne Hossain–Reed was riding a Voi e-scooter on Towcester Road, Far Cotton on June 10, 2022 at around 4.30pm when her life changed forever. Kirri, aged 25 at the time, was hit by a gold Vauxhall Mokka trying to overtake a van on the inside lane on the 40mph road. She was hit at speed and is now paralysed for the rest of her life. Her sister, Kiah, said: "She is paralysed, she cannot communicate, she shows no signs of recognition when shown photographs of family members and she requires oral morphine for her pain every day." Kirri now resides at a rehabilitation centre in Leamington Spa. The Vauxhall Mokka Driver, Mark Unwin, aged 62, pleaded guilty to causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for six years. Photo: -