4 . Three years of Voi e-scooter trials in Northampton

Kirri Anne Hossain–Reed was riding a Voi e-scooter on Towcester Road, Far Cotton on June 10, 2022 at around 4.30pm when her life changed forever. Kirri, aged 25 at the time, was hit by a gold Vauxhall Mokka trying to overtake a van on the inside lane on the 40mph road. She was hit at speed and is now paralysed for the rest of her life. Her sister, Kiah, said: "She is paralysed, she cannot communicate, she shows no signs of recognition when shown photographs of family members and she requires oral morphine for her pain every day." Kirri now resides at a rehabilitation centre in Leamington Spa. The Vauxhall Mokka Driver, Mark Unwin, aged 62, pleaded guilty to causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for six years. Photo: -