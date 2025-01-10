Green light for family home in Northampton to be turned into small children's home despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a family home in Northampton into a small children’s home have been approved despite neighbours’ concerns about the “peace and quiet” of the area.

The applicant, Mr N Modhwadia, now has permission to use the three-bed terraced property on Lowlands Close as a home for up to three children with emotional and behavioural needs.

West Northamptonshire councillors heard at a meeting on Wednesday (January 8) that the youngsters would be looked after by a minimum of two staff members at any one time. While there are no structural changes planned for the building, blueprints show the garage would be converted into an ensuite staff bedroom space for carers.

A retired woman living next to the terraced house spoke against the plans at the meeting, saying residents enjoyed “the peace and quiet” of their close.

The three-bed children's care home has been proposed for a terraced house on Lowlands Close.

She added: “Last year, five university students lived in the house and there were many times where they had their music very loud and the walls are not thick. We feel that three children with behavioural problems could cause similar problems because we could hear through the wall if they got really upset.

“I was a carer for 20 years before I retired and worked with children with behavioural and special needs, so I do know what can happen and how they can sometimes behave. I don’t believe the house is big enough or in the right area for a children’s home.

“On a personal note, we own our own property and we feel that having a children’s home next door would devalue the price of our property.

“We felt we needed to speak up about how we feel, not just us, but many houses in our street that feel the same as we do. We understand that the children have to live somewhere, but a terraced house in Lowlands Close is not the right place for them.”

Billing and Rectory Farm ward councillor James Hill also noted his objection on behalf of his residents. He said there was potential for disruption to the area caused by parking and noise from the home.

An agent speaking on behalf of the applicant told the committee that the site had ample parking space on its drive and that it would not “add any pressure whatsoever on the parking that exists as a three-bedroom family dwelling”.

“I think the noise is an issue in every terraced house. It’s one that you have to live and grow with and we’re not anticipating the noise levels here to be any different to what it would be with the five students living here previously. We don’t choose our neighbours.”

Councillor Sally Beardsworth, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “We have an awful lot of children in care. Moving into a home that just has three children is more a normal life for a child to be with other people and the consistency of having two people looking after them all day.

“I’d hate to turn this down because we desperately need homes for these children who have been through an awful lot already in their lives and we’ve got to try and get them on the right road before they’re adults.”

Members voted for the children’s home to be approved after the debate, in line with officer recommendations.