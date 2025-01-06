Multiple residents express concern over small children's home proposed for residential street in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a family home in Northampton into a small children's home have been called in by the council after concerns were raised by neighbours about living next to a care home

The three-bed terraced property on Lowlands Close, in Rectory Farm, could be converted into a children’s residential care home, should West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approve the proposals at a meeting on Wednesday (January 8). The applicant, Mr N Modhwadia, has set out plans to use the home for up to three youngsters with emotional and behavioural needs who need ‘structured support’.

While there are no structural changes planned for the building, blueprints show the garage would be converted into an ensuite staff bedroom for carers. According to the plans, children will be looked after by a minimum of two staff members at any one time who will operate under a designated day and night shift.

The three-bed children's care home has been proposed for a terraced house on Lowlands Close. (Image: Google Maps)

Billing and Rectory Farm ward councillor James Hill asked if planning committee members would be able to consider the proposals in person, due to the number of resident concerns. There were eight responses from nearby neighbours objecting to the application over increased noise, parking issues, the size of the house being unsuitable and the potential for anti-social behaviour.

One person told the council: “It is a reasonable assumption that the noise and disturbance would be significantly higher than being next to a family home. This would be particularly detrimental to the life outcomes of the residents in the adjoining properties and to other residents in the immediate area.

“A terraced house in a quiet street is not an appropriate place for this type of facility. By approving this planning application, whilst providing for children in care, you will be denying a family home to people who also need it and depriving a community of the peaceful environment they presently live in.”

Another accused the applicant of having “a total disregard for their neighbours” due to the potential noise impact on the adjoining homes.

A statement submitted by Mr N Modhwadia said: “The Hills Children Homes Limited was founded and established by the Directors, whose vision is to transform the lives of Looked after Children. Our primary goal is to address the needs of our young people while delivering high-quality therapeutic service within a kind, caring and empathetic atmosphere.

“The children would occupy the building on the same basis as a family unit, sharing the communal elements of the building. It is not considered that this supervised arrangement would result in any noise or disturbance above that expected of the existing dwellinghouse.”

The Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT), which is responsible for young people’s social care, also registered its support for the change of use. It recognised a shortage in children’s homes, particularly for children with complex needs.

“This drives increased costs of care for children nationally and locally, and also means we are not always able to find good quality homes for children. By providing this home in Northampton, this supports NCT’s needs to provide homes locally for children within the West Northamptonshire Council area,” it explained.

WNC planning officers have recommended that the committee give the children’s care home the green light at their meeting later this week.