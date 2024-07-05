Live

General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire results ARE IN

By David Summers, Katie Wheatley, Catalina Constantin, Carly Roberts
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 07:32 BST
Follow along with Chronicle & Echo’s live coverage of the General Election 2024 as four seats are contested in our area.

The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).

Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.

The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.

General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire

07:37 BST

Watch: South Northamptonshire results announced

07:28 BST

They're in: Daventry results in full

Marianne Kimani (Labour) 14816

Jonathan Harris (Lib Dems) 6755

Stuart Andrew (Conservatives) 17872

Scott Cameron (Reform UK) 10636

Clare Slater (Greens) 2959

07:26 BST

11 left to declare...and Daventry is one of them

Surely it can’t be much longer?!

07:21 BSTUpdated 07:21 BST

South Northamptonshire results in full

Rufia Ashraf (Labour) - 15504

Sarah Bool (Conservative Party) - 19191

Ian Alexander McCord (Independent) - 1556

Paul James Hogan (Reform) - 8962

Stewart Tolley (Liberal Democrats) - 4989

Emmie Williamson (Green Party) - 3040

Mick Stott (Workers Party) - 246

Stuart Robert McCutcheon (Independent) - 209

07:18 BST

South Northamptonshire seat won by Conservatives

The Tories stop the Labour party taking a clean sweep of the county

07:16 BST

Candidates being called in

South Northamptonshire results are imminent...

07:15 BST

Full round-up from the Northampton North seat

https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/labour-gains-northampton-north-as-lucy-rigby-takes-9014-vote-majority-in-landslide-general-election-4691861

07:02 BSTUpdated 07:04 BST

Full round-up and reaction from the Northampton South seat

Mike Reader is the new MP for Northampton South. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.Mike Reader is the new MP for Northampton South. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
Mike Reader is the new MP for Northampton South. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/mike-reader-northampton-souths-newly-elected-labour-mp-vows-to-champion-the-town-4691843

07:01 BST

Watch: Interview with Lucy Rigby

06:44 BST

Watch: Lucy Rigby's acceptance speech after winning Northampton North

