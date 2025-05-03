Full elections results for Northampton Town Council as 15 Labour councillors elected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elections for town councillors took place on Thursday (May 1) – and 15 Labour councillors have been elected to Northampton Town Council (NTC).

Votes for the town council and parish councils across Northampton were counted at Benham Sports Centre on Saturday (May 3), after the local authority votes were counted on Friday (May 2) and saw Reform win control of West Northamptonshire Council.

In the 2025 local elections, 24 NTC councillors were elected across 13 town council wards.

NTC was formed in 2021, when the unitary authorities were formed. Following the local elections in 2021, Labour took control of NTC and has kept it since.

Counting for the town and parish councils took place at Benham on Saturday May 3. Photo: WNC.

In the most recent election, Labour won 15 seats, Conservatives eight and one seat went to a councillor not associated with a party.

Below are the full results for the Northampton Town Council elections.

Abington and Phippsville Ward

Katie Evans – Labour: 1233 ELECTED

Clive Millman – Labour: 1029 ELECTED

Sian Bateman – Conservative: 619

Mike O'Connor – Conservative: 588

James Robert Tarry – Liberal Democrats: 480

Billing Aquadrome Ward

Naz Islam – Conservative: 86 ELECTED

Janice Helen Duffy - Labour: 62

Blackthorn & Rectory Farm Ward

Taylor Luke Cowley-Coulton - Conservative: 811 ELECTED

Keith Holland-Delamere - Labour: 734 ELECTED

Peter Spink - Conservative: 711

Andrea Cos - Labour: 681

Briar Hill Ward

Ray Connolly – Conservative: 419 ELECTED

Amanda Tandoh - Labour: 255

Castle Ward

Gary Campbell - Labour: 1119 ELECTED

Fartun Ali Ismail – Labour: 1039 ELECTED

Enam Haque - Labour: 1028 ELECTED

Anna King - Conservative: 647

Carole Thurlow - Conservative: 537

Connor Alan Salter - Independent: 531

Roger John Thurlow – Conservative: 497

Dallington Spencer Ward

Rufia Ashraf – Labour: 1286 ELECTED

Charlene Cranstoun: Labour ELECTED

Ben Churchus – Labour: 1112 ELECTED

Luke Thomas – Conservative: 780

Glen Hughes – Conservative: 771

Kim Elizabeth Fuller - Heritage Party: 664

Shade Ibitomisin – Conservative: 573

Headlands Ward

Penny Flavell – Conservative: 1339 ELECTED

Adam Smith - Conservative: 1329 ELECTED

Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1234 ELECTED

Turon Miah – Labour: 1212

Jamie Lane - Conservative: 1158

Elona Latifi - Labour: 1097

Tom Prophet - Labour: 1062

Mobola Bakare – Conservative: 1051

Paul Joyce: 942

Mia Joyce: 863

David Woodbridge – Liberal Democrats: 806

Kingsley and Semilong Ward

Farzana Aldridge - Labour: 848 ELECTED

Les Marriott - Labour: 758 ELECTED

Lewis Betty - Conservative: 679

Lori Gale-Rumens – Conservative: 596

Moulton Leys Ward

Sylvie Orritt: 336 ELECTED

Karl Alan Neville – Conservative: 267

Ersan Karaoglan – Labour: 119

Parklands Ward

Mike Hallam – Conservative: 994 ELECTED

Syed Mamun Ali – Labour: 271

Queens Park Ward

Jane Linda Birch – Labour: 350 ELECTED

Shannon Hallam – Conservative: 180

Talavera Ward

Ifeoluwa Adeniran – Labour: 654 ELECTED

Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 648 ELECTED

Monica Kelly - Conservative: 635

Marianna Smith – Conservative: 556

Clement Mzipase Chunga: 223

Weston Favell and Abington Vale Ward

Andy Kilbride – Conservative: 1429 ELECTED

Stephen Hibbert – Conservative: 1413 ELECTED

Clare Robertson-Mariott - Labour: 952

Jamal Alwahabi – Labour: 800

Alastair Stuart Thomson - Liberal Democrats: 540