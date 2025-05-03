Full elections results for Northampton Town Council as 15 Labour councillors elected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Votes for the town council and parish councils across Northampton were counted at Benham Sports Centre on Saturday (May 3), after the local authority votes were counted on Friday (May 2) and saw Reform win control of West Northamptonshire Council.
In the 2025 local elections, 24 NTC councillors were elected across 13 town council wards.
NTC was formed in 2021, when the unitary authorities were formed. Following the local elections in 2021, Labour took control of NTC and has kept it since.
In the most recent election, Labour won 15 seats, Conservatives eight and one seat went to a councillor not associated with a party.
Below are the full results for the Northampton Town Council elections.
Abington and Phippsville Ward
Katie Evans – Labour: 1233 ELECTED
Clive Millman – Labour: 1029 ELECTED
Sian Bateman – Conservative: 619
Mike O'Connor – Conservative: 588
James Robert Tarry – Liberal Democrats: 480
Billing Aquadrome Ward
Naz Islam – Conservative: 86 ELECTED
Janice Helen Duffy - Labour: 62
Blackthorn & Rectory Farm Ward
Taylor Luke Cowley-Coulton - Conservative: 811 ELECTED
Keith Holland-Delamere - Labour: 734 ELECTED
Peter Spink - Conservative: 711
Andrea Cos - Labour: 681
Briar Hill Ward
Ray Connolly – Conservative: 419 ELECTED
Amanda Tandoh - Labour: 255
Castle Ward
Gary Campbell - Labour: 1119 ELECTED
Fartun Ali Ismail – Labour: 1039 ELECTED
Enam Haque - Labour: 1028 ELECTED
Anna King - Conservative: 647
Carole Thurlow - Conservative: 537
Connor Alan Salter - Independent: 531
Roger John Thurlow – Conservative: 497
Dallington Spencer Ward
Rufia Ashraf – Labour: 1286 ELECTED
Charlene Cranstoun: Labour ELECTED
Ben Churchus – Labour: 1112 ELECTED
Luke Thomas – Conservative: 780
Glen Hughes – Conservative: 771
Kim Elizabeth Fuller - Heritage Party: 664
Shade Ibitomisin – Conservative: 573
Headlands Ward
Penny Flavell – Conservative: 1339 ELECTED
Adam Smith - Conservative: 1329 ELECTED
Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1234 ELECTED
Turon Miah – Labour: 1212
Jamie Lane - Conservative: 1158
Elona Latifi - Labour: 1097
Tom Prophet - Labour: 1062
Mobola Bakare – Conservative: 1051
Paul Joyce: 942
Mia Joyce: 863
David Woodbridge – Liberal Democrats: 806
Kingsley and Semilong Ward
Farzana Aldridge - Labour: 848 ELECTED
Les Marriott - Labour: 758 ELECTED
Lewis Betty - Conservative: 679
Lori Gale-Rumens – Conservative: 596
Moulton Leys Ward
Sylvie Orritt: 336 ELECTED
Karl Alan Neville – Conservative: 267
Ersan Karaoglan – Labour: 119
Parklands Ward
Mike Hallam – Conservative: 994 ELECTED
Syed Mamun Ali – Labour: 271
Queens Park Ward
Jane Linda Birch – Labour: 350 ELECTED
Shannon Hallam – Conservative: 180
Talavera Ward
Ifeoluwa Adeniran – Labour: 654 ELECTED
Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 648 ELECTED
Monica Kelly - Conservative: 635
Marianna Smith – Conservative: 556
Clement Mzipase Chunga: 223
Weston Favell and Abington Vale Ward
Andy Kilbride – Conservative: 1429 ELECTED
Stephen Hibbert – Conservative: 1413 ELECTED
Clare Robertson-Mariott - Labour: 952
Jamal Alwahabi – Labour: 800
Alastair Stuart Thomson - Liberal Democrats: 540
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.