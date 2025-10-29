Final repairs to Northampton town centre car park set to take place early next year after collision in 2024

The council is still yet to complete repairs on a Northampton town centre car park, following a major collision with the building a year ago.

On October 18, 2024, the driver of a stolen Seat Leon crashed into a side wall of St John’s Car Park during a police pursuit, causing significant damage of around £84,000.

Joshua Coulton, of Military Court, pleaded guilty to six offences – including two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after two pedestrians were airlifted to hospital in Coventry – and was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Northampton Crown Court in January.

The car park was temporarily closed and reopened to the public ten days later, on October 28, 2024 after immediate safety works took place. However, scaffolding and a protective covering still remain in place on the outside of the building a year on from the incident.

At the time, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the crash caused damage to the external brickwork facade, as well as to an internal, non-load bearing, wall. It confirmed that the building’s superstructure and stairwells remained intact and untouched.

They added that scaffolding had been put up to make necessary safety checks, with a view to look at options for restoring the brickwork after the car park had been reopened.

A WNC spokesman has now told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the final repair works for St John’s are due to take place in early 2026.

They said: “Following the incident, the council’s first priority was to minimise disruption for users, and we acted quickly to reopen the car park.

Protective covering still remains in place on St Johns Multi-storey Car Park, a year on from the crash last October. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“We’re pleased that it remains open for the public to use, and as we plan the next phase of works, we’re focused on keeping the site fully operational and limiting any inconvenience.

“We’re in the process of procuring a contractor to undertake the repair works and expect the works to be completed early next year."

The council added that it would keep residents updated as the work progresses.