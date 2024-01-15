Everything you need to know about the Shelfleys and East Hunsbury by-election, including all the candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in the East Hunsbury and Shelfleys ward in Northampton will soon be going to the polls to elect a new councillor to represent their area. It comes after former Councillor Suresh Patel’s resignation at the end of last year.

Applications for candidates looking to represent the ward have now closed and many have already started campaigning for their spot in West Northamptonshire Council. The poll will take place on Thursday, February 8.

The last local elections were held in May 2021, with the Conservatives securing all three East Hunsbury and Shelfleys seats. Mr Patel received the biggest proportion of the vote gaining 24 percent.

Top right: Carl Squires. Bottom left: Daniel Soan. Bottom right: Clare Robertson-Marriott (right) and Cllr Jane Birch (left).

His Conservative colleagues Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage and Councillor Pinder Chauhan, who are set to serve their terms until May 2025, also took a large share at 23 and 21 percent respectively.

The candidates

Conservative Party – Daniel Soan

Daniel Soan has said he will be a “truly open and accessible councillor” for East Hunsbury and Shelfleys who will “get things done”. He is currently a town councillor for the Rushmills ward in Northampton.

“I have got a track record of getting things done. Whether as a Northampton Town Councillor, Parish Councillor or School Governor. I have secured funding for a local charity to support local people, delivered life saving equipment throughout our town and fought for Northampton to formally celebrate St George’s Day.

“This is a local election about local issues and I will work with our existing hard-working Conservative Councillors, Parish Councils and community groups to tackle any and all local issues head on. I won’t just turn up, I’ll speak up.”

Mr Soan has said he is focused on getting local issues sorted, speaking up for residents, keeping people moving on the local road network, and caring for the environment for the “enjoyment of all”

He has also vowed to publish every council meeting he attends and his voting record to be “accountable” to his constituents.

Liberal Democrats - Carl Squires

Carl Squires is the Liberal Democrat candidate and is currently serving as the chair of West Hunsbury Parish Council and the chair of governors for Abbeyfield School. In the last local elections in May 2021, the Liberal Democrats garnered 21 percent of the vote, shared between two candidates.

Mr Squires said he is “passionate” about the Hunsbury area, where he has lived and raised his family for almost 40 years. He wants to build on his experience in the parish council and fight for causes that are “meaningful to everyone”.

“My priorities if I was to be elected as your councillor will be our green open spaces and the safe environment we have here. I will continue to push for closer relationships with organisations around Hunsbury to help create a better sense of community.”

He also referenced the development going on in the Hunsbury area and highlighted the importance of ensuring the impact on the community, transport and environment is “well-managed and controlled”.

The Labour Party - Clare Robertson-Marriott

The Labour candidate for the by-election is Clare Robertson-Marriott, a former teacher and community activist. She has pledged to work alongside local groups to represent all members of the ward and to support local campaigns to be a “true community councillor”.

She emphasised the importance of community landmarks such as Danes Camp, Hunsbury Hill, and the Abbey Centre in her family’s 30-year history with the area.

“I understand the challenges our communities face. Rising living costs, declining access to essential services like bus routes, doctors, and dentists and strains on local primary schools, especially in the context of special educational needs provision.

“I am aware of the environmental issues people worry about: clean and safe streets, pothole-ridden roads, poor air quality and the impact of localised flooding which has hit harder in recent years.

“I am here to be your advocate, to stand up for your families and to be the proactive voice we need. It’s time for change. Change that begins with active listening and swift, meaningful action.”

How to vote

Residents in the ward who are not already registered to vote have until Tuesday, January 23, 2024 to do so, with the deadline to apply for a postal vote 5pm on Thursday, January 24. Those wishing to apply for a proxy vote (where someone votes on your behalf) must submit their applications by 5pm on Wednesday, January 31.

Electors intending to vote in person are urged to ensure they have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID prior to attending their polling station. Residents without an acceptable form of ID have until 5pm on Wednesday, January 31 to apply for their Voter ID.

A poll will be held on Thursday February 8, between the hours of 7am and 10pm. The location of polling stations in the electoral ward, which covers areas including Shelfleys, Merefield and Blacky More are below:

Collingtree Golf Club (Redwood Room), 90 Windingbrook Lane, Collingtree Park

Abbey Centre Baptist Church, Overslade Close, East Hunsbury

Blackymore Community Centre, Butts Croft Close, East Hunsbury

Mobile Unit, Ladybridge Drive, West Hunsbury, Northampton

Why is a by-election taking place?

Former Northampton councillor, Mr Patel announced he was stepping down from his position on December 14, 2023 with immediate effect. At the time of his resignation, Cllr Patel was the chair of the Democracy and Standards Committee and a member of the Senior Appointments Committee.

A spokesperson for West Northamptonshire Conservatives said that his retirement from local politics was due to “serious ill health and medical advice received to reduce stress”. They thanked him for his “dedication” to “the party, the councils on which he has served, and above all to the residents and communities”.

Shortly before his resignation, the now-retired councillor attended the trial of former Northampton MP David Mackintosh in October to give evidence at Warwick Crown Court. Defence counsels accused Mr Patel of knowing about hidden donations paid into the conservative association, of which he was the treasurer at the time.

The prosecution said that they were only “pointing a finger at Mr Patel” and no legal action has been brought against him since. Mr Mackintosh and his businessman associate who made the donations were later cleared.