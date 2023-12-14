Prominent Conservative councillor working in Northampton for years resigns due to 'serious ill health'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prominent councillor in Northampton has stepped down due to ‘serious ill health’.

Conservative councillor Suresh Patel (East Hunsbury and Shelfleys ward) has resigned, it has been announced.

A West Northants Conservatives spokeswoman said in a statement today (Thursday): “Due to serious ill health issues and medical advice received to reduce stress, councillor Suresh Patel has decided to step down from his commitments and political positions at West Northants Council. Suresh is currently resting and recuperating with his family. Over the years, he has served the communities of Duston, St. James, and Hunsbury.

Conservative councillor Suresh Patel (left) has resigned

“We wish Suresh a speedy return to good health, and thank him for his dedication to the Conservative party, the councils on which he has served, and above all to local residents and communities.”