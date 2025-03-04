Demolition of former bus depot in Northampton expected to start in May to make way for dozens of homes
At the start of the month, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) shared that it had received £1.368 million from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) for demolition works the St James depot, which has been vacant since 2013.
The authority has now submitted a prior notification of its intention to demolish the 1930s bus garage extension down to floor slab level, remediate the site of asbestos and fully remove other internal building fittings and fixtures in the tram shed. Developers will also clear the grounds of any previously deposited waste piles, shrubbery, floodlights and redundant freestanding structures during this piece of work.
The vision for the residential-led refurbishment includes the retention of the original tram facades, with “tramshed terraces” in between and new build maisonettes and townhouses across the rest of the site. The authority has previously stated that up to 91 homes could be provided, as well as new public space.
The vacant building has historically been used as a tram and bus depot, but was sold to Church’s Shoes for redevelopment after its closure. After more than a decade, Church’s expansion plans did not come forward and the site was bought back by the council in 2023 for double the original sale price.
WNC has stated that the exact plans for redevelopment of the site are not confirmed at the time of this demolition application. Following the demolition works, the site will be left secure and retained structures will be supported where necessary.
The Grade II Listed Transport Office at the front of St James’ Road will not form part of the demolition and will only be subject to some internal strip-out works to deal with asbestos.
According to planning documents, demolition work on the bus stop is expected to start as early as May this year, with a predicted completion date of July 31, 2025. The council will be able to seek a development partner for the housing scheme once the remedial works have finished.
