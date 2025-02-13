Cabinet gives green light for 'up to 91 high quality’ homes to be built on site of former bus depot in Northampton

Plans to transform a former bus depot in Northampton into a neighbourhood of “up to 91 homes” has been given the green light by cabinet.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) cabinet discussed the plans at a meeting on Tuesday (February 11) and ultimately gave the plans the go-ahead.

The former St James bus depot, sits on a 4.5 acre site, was built in the early 1990s and was a transport depot until 2013. Church’s bought the site in 2014 but it remained vacant and was then acquired by WNC in November 2023.

Now, it will be turned into “up to 91, high quality” homes, as well as a new public realm, to create a “vibrant new neighbourhood”. The vision for the residential-led refurb includes the retention of the original tram facades, with “tramshed terraces” in between and then new build maisonettes and townhouses across the rest of the site. However, there are a number of challenges still to be faced.

A WNC spokesman said: “The redevelopment of the St James Depot site presents several challenges, including asbestos and ground contamination, flooding risk, and structural deterioration.

“Additionally, any development must retain the Grade II listed Transport Office, built in the 1930s.

“The funding requirements stipulate that the contract for these remedial works must be in place by March 31, 2025.”

With this is mind, the next steps in the project once a contractor is in place - according to the council - will be a “light” strip out of fixtures and fittings, including asbestos removal, in the Transport Offices, an internal strip out and asbestos removal in the original section of the tram depot, including removing the roof coverings but retaining the front and rear facades. The bus depot extension, which was built in the mid to late 20th century, will be demolished and hoardings will be reinstated to secure the site.

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "This approval marks a significant step forward in transforming the St James Depot site into a vibrant gateway for Northampton Town Centre.

“By revitalising this area, we are not only preserving the historical significance of the Transport Office but also addressing the urgent need for quality housing and boosting the local economy.

“We will seek to work with developers to maintain and enhance the external façade of the buildings, to elevate this area where possible.

“With the cabinet's approval, we are now ready to tackle the challenges ahead, site remediation including asbestos removal and structural preservation. We are committed to delivering a project that benefits our residents and the wider community."

It is expected remediation and demolition works will start in autumn 2025 and take up to 12 months to complete. The council will then seek a development partner for the housing scheme once the remedial works have finished.