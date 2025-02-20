Delapre Abbey Trust could take over Northampton Racecourse Pavilion after clean air campaigners ‘kicked out’

A well-known preservation trust could take over the Pavilion at Northampton’s Racecourse, as the current tenant has been told to vacate.

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust is working with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to explore opportunities for the venue, such as hosting events and using the space flexibly to support activities. The council says the venue “presents an opportunity for revitalising as a dynamic hub in a financially sustainable way that serves the wider community”.

This comes after the current tenant - clean air protestors The Umbrella Fair Organisation (UFO) - has been told it has to leave the place they have called home for 12 years.

WNC says under The Voluntary, Social Enterprise and Faith Group Use of Property (VCS) Policy, all interested parties were told to apply for the future lease of the Pavilion and that all applications were assessed “fairly”. Ultimately, it was decided to not give UFO the future lease, but rather the preservation trust was proposed for its “potential to unlock significant benefits to the community”, according to the council.

The Racecourse Pavilion could be taken over by Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust.

Ian Bates, who is a volunteer at the UFO, said: "WNC has undertaken a process of who is going to go in the building. We did get involved in that process, but we're going.

“We have no idea when we're leaving — it could be as little as two months.

“We asked WNC if they had a building for us to move into, and we got an absolute flat no. They want to see the back of us, the end of the UFO. That’s how it feels.”

The volunteer says WNC brought five reps from Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust to look at the building on Wednesday (February 19), just a week after they were told they were being “kicked out”.

Ian added: “They're a bit quick to get in your grave.”

The new tenant is not yet set in stone, as the council says further engagement is required to “assess local demand and ensure that any future plans align with the council’s wider priorities”. Residents, community groups and businesses will also be asked to give their opinions on shaping the future of the Pavilion. Details on how to do this are expected to be released by the council in the coming days.

Dr David Smart, trustee of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: "Investing in community spaces like the Racecourse Pavilion provides an opportunity to improve mental and physical wellbeing through social connection, activity, and engagement. By working collaboratively, we can ensure this historic site becomes a thriving centre that meets the needs of local people while promoting long-term health benefits."

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, added: "Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust’s experience and approach to developing a vision for the Racecourse Pavilion has the potential to not only celebrate its heritage but also to create a vibrant community hub that supports the wellbeing of local residents.

“We look forward to working alongside the trust and community partners to explore how we can best enhance this much-loved space for all to enjoy."

Future plans could seek to incorporate the first floor of the Pavilion. As the first floor was not included in the initial VCS process, any decision on this will be considered by the council’s cabinet later this year.