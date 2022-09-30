Councillors approve 250-place special educational needs school between Northampton and Towcester

The green light has been given for a 250-place special educational needs school between Northampton and Towcester.

At a West Northamptonshire Council full council meeting on Thursday September 29, councillors approved the latest report on plans to convert an empty facility in Tiffield into a SEND school for children aged four to 18.

The unit will cater for children who are on the autistic spectrum (ASC) and have speech, language and communication needs (SLCN), and those with severe learning difficulties (SLD). It is hoped places can be offered by 2024.

Councillor Fiona Baker is the cabinet member for education at WNC

Councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families and education, said: “I am delighted that these plans have been approved and that we are continuing to take steps towards our goal to provide over 500 specialist school places by 2024.

“Tiffield provides a unique opportunity in terms of size and location and is situated where the need for specialist places is greatest.

“This means that families in West Northants will gain access to a facility built around the latest understanding of what’s best for children with ASC, SLCN and SLD and will provide them with a learning environment that will help them thrive throughout their lives.”

Following a consultation in May, qualified individuals and groups were asked to submit their proposals for operating the new school and in August, an assessment panel considered the proposals.

Following their recommendations WNC informed the Department for Education (DfT) of its preferred operator.

The Secretary of State is expected to make a final decision on the operator later this year.

Cllr Baker previously said the school will cost in the region of “£23 million to build”. “This figure is subject to final feasibility reports," she added.

The plans come in addition to a £1.1 million expansion and the creation of 50 new specialist places at Hunsbury Park Primary School, which was given the go ahead earlier this year.