New school unit will create additional places for Northamptonshire SEND pupils

Additional school places for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) will be created with the opening of a new joint unit in Northampton.

Castle Academy will be accommodating Key Stage One pupils with SEND whilst Hardingstone Academy will have a department dedicated to Key Stage Two pupils.

Head of Hardingstone Academy Julie Stevens said: “SEND pupils will benefit from specialist teaching and learning in two fantastic facilities, while also enjoying the opportunity to learn alongside our mainstream pupils.”

Castle Academy will be accommodating Key Stage One pupils with SEND. Photo: Matt Fowler.

Work is currently underway at the academies - both owned by the East Midlands Academy Trust - and they plan to open to pupils in January 2023.

The joint unit has been developed in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in a bid to ensure there is enough SEND capacity in the area.

The departments will support children who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) for communication and interaction needs, specifically Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Executive headteacher for Castle Academy and Hardingstone Academy Zoe McIntyre said: “There is a real shortage of SEND provision in Northamptonshire and we are thrilled that we have been able to work with the local authority to provide these much-needed additional school places.

Hardingstone Academy will have a department dedicated to Key Stage Two pupils. Photo: Matt Fowler.