Councillor says he 'nearly lost his life to poor roads' in Northamptonshire while discussing potholes

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) came under fire for the state of the county’s highways and numerous potholes tearing up the roads in full council on Thursday (March 21).

In a motion put forward by Labour, highlighting the dangerous road conditions and reduction in highways spending on this year’s budget, blame was cast on the ever-growing costs of children and adult social care services haemorrhaging money from other sectors.

Labour’s motion was heavily amended by the Conservative council, noting that during the current financial year 10,440 potholes had been reported and 12,216 were repaired. It also referenced not being “alone” in having “diminishing budgets” to deal with highway issues.

The council meeting was held in the Guildhall, Northampton on Thursday March 21.

Labour’s mention of £7,212 in compensation paid to drivers since November 2021 and a 14 percent reduction in the number of potholes repaired over the past three years was struck out. Deputy leader of the council, Adam Brown, branded their version “little more than a press release”.

Councillor Brown said the modifications made were “very minor” to the actual point of the motion. He added: “We’ve agreed that we’re going to share with all members the forthcoming guidance from DfT and we’re going to deliver on the commitment to set out clear plans for residents.”

Conservative Councillor Michael Brown also took aim at the county’s roads, sharing his experience of hitting a pothole on a dark piece of road and subsequently being crashed into by a van when he was pulled over.

He said: “It’s just dangerous and I don’t think it’s fair that we as a society expect people to spend a lot of money keeping their vehicles safe with MOTs when there’s nothing that compels local authorities or Highways England to keep the roads in a state where it’s safe to drive on as well.

“I’ve nearly lost my life to these poor roads in this county and it is just not acceptable.”

Councillor Dennis Meredith (Lib Dem) commented: “As much as I admire [Cllr Larratt] I don’t think you’re doing a good job Phil, I really don’t. I think what you’re doing you’re just making excuses.

“You’re leaving a smashing legacy, aren’t you? And you’re going to be remembered for the roads in Northamptonshire.”

The amended motion was passed by the council chamber. The cabinet has agreed to set out clear plans for how the redirected £162 million of funding from the scrapped HS2 scheme will be used to improve the condition of roads, pavements and the highway network.

Passing blame to the Children’s Trust’s overspend has been called “bang out of order”, “outrageous” and “wrong”, and Labour has demanded an apology.

Councillor Sam Rumens (Conservative) said: “There’s something a lot bigger than any of the particular wording in this motion or whatever we’re debating at council.

“Until we sort out funding for adult social care and children’s services on a national scale we will continue to see all of the services in front of you - the roads, the parks, the bins - decrease and we will continue to see the cost of these services rise.