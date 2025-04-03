WNC explains why the street right outside of its Northampton HQ is undergoing improvement works
Angel Street, where WNC’s HQ is situated, will be closed from 10am to 6pm from June 22 until 29, with a full 24-hour closure from June 23 to 27.
Explaining the reason for the works, a WNC spokeswoman said: “These improvement works have been planned in for the past two years, and we have been waiting to coordinate them with the opening of the One Stop Shop at One Angel Square, and the reopening of the section of Angel Street that leads onto Bridge Street [following the demolition of the former Fat Cats Cafe building].
"The One Stop Shop will allow our residents to access important services in one central location and the scheme to enhance Angel Street will include new disabled spaces, improved pedestrian access to public buildings, and better access for those using public transport.
"Additionally, the reopening of the section of Angel Street leading into Bridge Street has been requested by businesses to help increase footfall in this part of Northampton town centre.”
A diversion is in place.
