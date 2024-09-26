One-stop shops to be introduced for carers in Northamptonshire
One-Stop Shops are where carers can go for information, signposting to other services and receive support, both from Council staff and each other. The One-Stop Shops will be provided in each Local Area Partnership (LAP) in both West and North Northamptonshire council areas. A LAP is a geographical area based on council wards.
WNC and NNC have worked with the Integrated Care Board and using the Accelerating Reform Fund to enable this project to come forward. Northamptonshire Carers have been commissioned to provide the One-Stop Shops on behalf of the Councils and ICB.
A carer is defined as a person that provides unpaid support to a partner, family member, friend or neighbour who is ill or disabled and could not manage without this help. This is distinct from a care worker, that is paid to support people.
Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health, and Regulatory Services at WNC said: “We fully recognise the invaluable contribution of our carers, and we are delighted to have worked with them to ensure that we’re able to provide services which meet their needs. By working collaboratively with carers, we can provide services within their local communities which provide them with the skills and resources they need balance their caring responsibilities and their wellbeing.”
To find out more about locations taking place in your local community visit: Events | Northamptonshire Carers Association (northamptonshire-carers.org)
