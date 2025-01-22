WNC agrees to loan Grosvenor Centre £3m to help move H&M in and help unlock a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' for Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £3 million council loan to a top Northampton shopping centre has been accepted by members, despite attempts to confront the decision.

In December last year, cabinet members backed the multi-million-pound loan which will help fashion giant H&M move into the Grosvenor Centre and create new flexible office spaces in return for greater control over the future use of Belgrave House.

Cross-party opposition on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) called in the decision to its scrutiny committee yesterday, January 20, over fears that the deal would not be financially responsible.

Breaking down the costs, councillors heard that £2m would be loaned to keep H&M in the town centre and the remaining £1m would go towards flexible Wizu office spaces on the upper level of the centre. Both loans would be paid to the owners of the Grosvenor Centre, who would then be responsible for paying the council back within five years.

The Greyfriars regeneration project is the largest town centre brownfield site in West Northamptonshire. (Image: West Northamptonshire Council / Studio Egret)

WNC will also provide a separate £375k capital investment for a range of micro shops on the first floor. In return, the council would get 50 per cent of the profit share on the micro-shops over ten years.

Benefits to the authority would include getting permission to install solar panels on the centre’s mutli-storey car park, offering two hours of free parking for users of a proposed gym in the former Sainsbury’s unit- which the council says would entice the business to fill the empty lot- and the complete removal of restrictions on the use of Belgrave House.

Assistant director of assets and environment, Simon Bowers, told the meeting that the deal presented a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to regenerate Greyfriars. Though full details of the Greyfriars vision have not been finalised, bringing Belgrave House back into use will be a key aspect in joining the whole development together and connecting it with the town centre.

Plans show a preference to transform the tower block into an ‘innovative workplace’ providing jobs and opportunities for local people.

A previous scheme commissioned by the former Northampton Borough Council (NBC) to transform Belgrave House into key worker flats came tumbling down due to issues with fire safety impacting its viability, however the lease entered into in 2021 only allows residential uses.

Mr Bowers added: “It’s worth pointing out that this is not a free decision of the council, it’s not something that the council said ‘oh we fancy getting H&M into the Grosvenor Centre’. The deal that we have proposed helps unscramble that omelette and put things in place where we need them to be.

“There needs to be a new life to Belgrave House which is currently sitting vacant and is looming over the Greyfriars site. If we don’t do this deal the Greyfriars regeneration is rendered immensely difficult and we sit on a cost every year of trying to maintain a tower block.”

The authority previously revealed that recent service and insurance charges for Belgrave House totalled around £85k per year.

Conservative councillor Fiona Cole questioned if the council’s vision for the scheme would actually come to fruition, or if it was another project that would collapse.

“How much money are we going to keep spending laying the groundwork for things to then not happen? What is the overall vision? What is it that we actually want to do for Northampton? As a councillor I’m not clear on that, so if I’m not clear the public definitely aren’t.

“I just don’t want us to spend £3m here, £3m there to keep paving the way for what. I think that we just have to be really careful. Is there not a way of unlocking Belgrave house without any of these other elements?”

Mr Bowers replied: “[The Grosvenor Centre] will get their pound of flesh for any benefit any other party takes in the transaction. That’s what they’re in business to do.

“If we want Belgrave House freed up, we need to bring the other deals.”

He added that the council could’ve paid out a significant sum of money to the Grosvenor Centre’s owners, Evolve, to buy out the lease terms, but that it would result in no collateral community benefits.

Cllr Jonathan Harris (Lib Dem) said there had been numerous instances in the town where retailers had been forced to leave, but no incentive was given to them to stay, and accused regeneration projects of being Northampton-centric.

He continued: “It feels that we could become sort of the modern version of ‘bank of mum and dad’, but for commercial enterprise.

“It feels a bit like we are going back to fix the problems of our predecessor councils. Fundamentally there were some terrible decisions made.”

Lib Dem leader Cllr Sally Beardshaw agreed, saying it wasn’t fair to be helping big businesses “when there are so many small ones struggling”.

Chair of the scrutiny committee, Cllr Ian McCord (Independent) asked how residents could trust that the deal was as effective as the council claims when they had just spoken about previous bad deals, such as NBC’s 970-year sub-lease of Belgrave House.

He explained: “I appreciate that the people are different, but what reassurances can this council give residents that a set of council employees entered into a set of arrangements with financial and legal consequences and now we’re saying a few years later actually ‘they were a bunch of clowns and they didn’t know what they were talking about and these arrangements that they all entered into were rubbish and need to be redone’.

“I appreciate it wasn’t anyone in the room but the general public will be drawing that distinction. How do we give them any assurance that they’re not rubbish at doing it and ‘trust me, we’re going to get it right this time’.”

Cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, Cllr Daniel Lister told members: “What we’ve got to remember is that this is a small loan to a big company who are going to be paying it back with security that is enabling a very very big development.

“We are at risk as a council of making ourselves look like we’re incapable of making sound decisions when we’ve got a very small investment that’s going to be paid back. We’ve got to be sensible about this.”

Officers told members that the decision was time-sensitive and that the whole agreement could fall over if WNC didn’t act.

Due to the number of councillors who had signed the call-in and other absences, only three members were able to vote on the scrutiny options. The panel were presented with the choice to accept the cabinet’s approval and let the deal continue as normal, or send the paper back to the cabinet with added recommendations.

After struggling to find a member to support a proposal to send the decision back to cabinet members, the committee voted for no further action to be taken.