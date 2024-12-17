West Northants Council is exploring futuristic plans to use rooftops as drone charging locations

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is exploring plans to use its buildings as drone charging locations, with an agreement already in place.

AeroGrid, a UK-founded drone charging network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WNC to explore using its properties for drone charging infrastructure.

The agreement could see the start-up firm place commercial drone charging stations on council-owned properties in West Northamptonshire, including rooftops of council-owned buildings and fields or open spaces.

Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at WNC, said: “We’re excited to explore this opportunity with AeroGrid. This agreement aligns with our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, ensuring West Northamptonshire remains at the forefront of technological advancements that benefit our residents and economy.”

AeroGrid says it chose West Northamptonshire due to its proximity to several current and proposed fulfillment and logistics centres, including the proposed Amazon fulfillment centre at SEGRO Logistics Park near junction 15 of the M1. The company anticipates these locations will become key hubs for drone deliveries in the near future.

Leon Emirali, CEO and Founder of AeroGrid, said: “This is a really exciting partnership with WNC and an opportunity to bring sustainable drone charging infrastructure to the region. West Northamptonshire is full of potential to become a leading hub for commercial drone transport, and we see huge growth opportunities here.”

AeroGrid also says its presence in the area could also create jobs in maintenance, operations, and site management, while contributing to the region's ambitions for sustainable and innovative technologies.