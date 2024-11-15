Latest update and completion date revealed for huge Northampton logistics park which will create 7,000 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s the latest update from the massive logistics park being developed on the edge of Northampton, which is set to create more than 7,000 jobs.

SEGRO Logistics Park in Northampton, next to Junction 15 of the M1, is progressing rapidly.

Key milestones have been hit, with the rail terminal set to be fully operational by Easter 2025 and the entire development on track for completion by 2028.

The park, located adjacent to M1 Junction 15, spans 600 acres – equivalent to 340 football pitches – and will provide more than five million square foot of logistics space once complete.

SEGRO Logistics Park is being built next to junction 15 of the M1.

SEGRO has provided answers to Chronicle & Echo’s questions regarding the latest from the site.

Why was Junction 15 of the M1 chosen for this large development?

A SEGRO spokeswoman said: “It’s a prime location for logistics property. It is one of the UK's most sought-after locations for industrial and logistics, offering supreme connectivity to the national motorway network and the ability to reach 90 percent of the UK population within approximately four hours’ drive time.”

What makes SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton stand out from other logistics parks?

The spokeswoman said: "The key competitive advantage is the inclusion of the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI), which connects to the West Coast Main Line via the Northampton loop. This will provide direct access to major UK ports, the Channel Tunnel, and other freight interchanges.

"The development is in proximity to Northampton, which is served by a good supply of quality labour. Other benefits that the scheme offers is the generation of over 7,000 jobs and a country park."

What impact will the development have on local jobs?

The spokeswoman said: "Approximately 7,500 direct jobs will be created, with 120 positions generated during the infrastructure construction phase.

"The project will provide a range of full-time, part-time, and flexible positions at all levels.

"Through SEGRO’s Northampton Community Investment Plan, local initiatives are supporting skills development, employment, and environmental programs.

"By 2025, SEGRO aims to engage 1,200 young people in schools' programmes, reinvigorate six outdoor spaces for community use, and provide bespoke skills training for 300 unemployed individuals.”

What progress has been made so far, and what are the next steps?

The rail terminal is set to be fully operational by Easter 2025, meaning all necessary infrastructure and services will be in place, allowing the movement of goods by rail to begin in full capacity.

The spokeswoman said: "The rail terminal will be fully operational by Easter 2025. Construction of the major warehouse buildings started in Spring 2024 and is expected to finish by 2028. Several key milestones have already been completed, including:

Roade Bypass (complete)

West Coast Mainline Bridge (complete)

M1 Junction 15 and 15a improvements (complete)

A508 junction upgrades (complete)

All estate roads, drainage, and utility infrastructure (complete)

All rail infrastructure (complete)

Who is already signed up to the park?

SEGRO has already secured significant tenants, including Yusen Logistics UK, which leased almost 1.2 million sq ft of warehouse space, and Maritime Transport, which signed a 50-year lease to operate the rail terminal. One of the UK’s largest e-commerce retailers is also currently onsite and developing a new building, which is expected to be completed in the next 18 months.

In May, online retail giant Amazon announced plans to open a new fulfilment centre near Northampton, which is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs. The centre, scheduled to be operational by 2026, will initially create 1,400 jobs, with the number rising to more than 2,000 within three years, according to Amazon.

How is SEGRO addressing environmental concerns and supporting local infrastructure?

The development is part of SEGRO's commitment to low-carbon growth. "The SRFI will help decarbonise roads and motorways," they explained. Additionally, the park will feature more than 80 acres of parkland, 18km of footpaths, 20km of hedgerows, and 60,000 new trees to support local biodiversity.

SEGRO has invested more than £35 million in upgrading both the local and strategic highway networks to support future traffic from the park and other developments in the area.

This development will also be the company’s first in the UK to achieve net-zero carbon in the construction of all its units. SEGRO aims to reduce embodied carbon in the build by around 40 percent, with any remaining emissions offset.

How does the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) contribute to sustainability?

SRFIs are key to the UK’s logistics network, contributing £1.7 billion to the economy. They also help ease congestion, with each freight train removing up to 76 HGVs from UK roads. Rail freight is much more environmentally friendly than road or air freight, with every tonne of freight transported by rail cutting carbon emissions by 76 percent compared to road haulage.

Rail freight also supports a more balanced economy across the UK, with more than 60 percent of activity focused in former industrial areas like the Midlands. It also helps reduce congestion, particularly in areas of heavy traffic like the Midlands.