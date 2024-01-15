Watch exclusive drone footage showing the latest progress being made at a closed major road in Northampton
Watch exclusive drone footage which shows the latest progress being made at a temporarily closed major road in Northampton.
The land between Duston and Harpole is currently being transformed into hundreds of new homes, with construction works beginning in 2021/2022.
To accommodate all of the new houses in the area, Sandy Lane has been closed to all traffic since June 12 while contractor Chasetown Civil Engineering completes ten-month reconstruction works on the road.
A local drone pilot, whose YouTube channel is called Clare’s Channel, flew over Sandy Lane and Berrywood Road area on Monday (January 15).
As well as capturing the Sandy Lane progress seven months in, the video shows how the whole greenbelt land between Duston and Harpole has completely changed over the last few years since construction works began.
West Northants Council (WNC) confirmed to this newspaper last week that the Sandy Lane works are still on schedule to be complete on the initial target date of March 31.
Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “We understand that work remains on schedule and we maintain regular dialogue with the developer. The section of road under construction will initially link up with the retained section of Sandy Lane.”
Councillor Adam Brown (Bugbrooke ward) also commented on the works, which lie in his ward. He said: “The construction of the northern section of the road continues as planned and is on track for completion in March.”
However, once reopened, residents fear Sandy Lane could become extremely busy without the opening of the southern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR).
Following these concerns, this newspaper asked WNC what the latest update is in regards to the SLRR southern section.
WNC said the road would be complete ‘in the future’, while councillor Brown said the completion of the road is contingent upon securing a final section 106 agreement with the landowner.