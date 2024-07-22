Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Voi e-scooter scheme in Northampton could be terminated soon if improvements are not made, according to the man in charge of transport at the council.

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for transport and highways at WNC, has threatened to terminate the contract if improvements are not made.

In May, a WNC scrutiny group tasked with assessing the effectiveness of the scheme made a recommendation, which was later passed, for the trial to continue into 2026, on the condition that a road map of improvements were made.

Some of the suggestions to crack down on inappropriate use of the scooters included:

Councillor Larratt (pictured) has threatened to terminate the council's contract with Voi if improvements are not made soon.

A review of the scooter’s speed controls

Restricted zones to be inspected and extended

Harsher enforcement on scooters parked in key locations, such as disabled and emergency access points

New technology is sought to eliminate multiple people from riding together on one scooter and from driving on the pavement

Improvements to the visibility of e-scooters at night

Registration numbers on vehicles to be more visible and improving the complaints procedures

At WNC’s full council meeting on Thursday (July 18), Labour councillor Muna Cali asked Conservative councillor Larratt: “Why is it the public and I still see two or three people riding on them? Are you properly holding them to account?”

In response, councillor Larratt said: “We did have a scrutiny review into Voi scooters. There were recommendations that came out of that, which talk about continual monitoring and how we will deal with things if they do not improve.

"All I can say is, we need to know. I still see people riding around 'two-up,' I still see people riding on the pavement. There are issues, supposedly technical, that they are supposed to be developing solutions for. Yes, I still get complaints about the abandonment, and I don’t mean parking, I mean abandonment of these scooters. We’ve made it very clear that unless Voi addresses these issues, we will take action and terminate the arrangement. If YOU provide the evidence...I will have no hesitation in initiating that termination process.

"The people of Northampton, to a great extent, have had enough, particularly with the parking issues. I think it’s time we get tough with them [Voi]. And let’s get tough now. PLEASE, give us the evidence."

Reacting, Labour councillor Emma Roberts added: “Yet to see what getting tough means. As the scrutiny review gave them so much time and freedom to affect changes, I would be keen to see what his plans to get tough are. Residents who report matters to the police and Voi don’t yet see much difference.”

A Voi spokeswoman responded saying inconsiderate parking and anti-social riding is ‘never acceptable’.

The spokeswoman said: “We agreed a plan to work with the council to further crack down on both as a result of the scrutiny review - and that work is continuing. We have issued more than 300 fines and bans since we agreed the plan with the council.

“Anyone who spots inconsiderate parking or more than one person riding a coral-coloured Voi scooter can report it to us with details of location, time and the scooter’s four-digit-number to report.voi.com or email [email protected] so we can investigate and take action.

“The vast majority of our riders, who use our scooters for their commute to work or education, follow the rules. We will take action against riders who break the rules, including issuing bans and fines.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by inconsiderately parked or ridden scooters.”

Since the scheme began, two people have died in West Northants due to incidents involving the scooters, and others have suffered injuries.

The scooters were first launched in Northampton in September 2020.