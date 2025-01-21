Veterans and rough sleepers among those to benefit from revamped leisure services as tender launches for new provider

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is inviting Leisure Services Operators to respond to a tender exercise to manage six key leisure facilities across Northampton and Daventry.

The new contract will commence on 1 April 2026, covering facilities currently managed by SLM (Everyone Active) and Trilogy Active. These include Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry Sports Park, Moulton Leisure Centre, Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Mounts Baths, and Lings Forum Leisure Centre.

The tender process seeks not only to enhance the quality of local leisure facilities in West Northamptonshire but also to introduce significant improvements in inclusivity, accessibility, and social value.

Key Enhancements in the new leisure contract include:

Discounted Fees for care-experienced young people, carers, Armed Forces members, veterans, Emergency Services workers, students, and those over state pension age.

Support for vulnerable groups including free shower use and reduced membership fees for individuals experiencing homelessness, rough sleeping, or supported living.

The tender process incorporates feedback from both pre-market engagement with operators and extensive public and stakeholder consultation and will follow Sport England's 2021 Leisure Services Delivery Guidance, ensuring industry best practices are upheld.

The contract operated by Parkwood Leisure in South Northants expires in 2034, therefore a separate procurement exercise will take place at a later date.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: "This new contract represents an exciting opportunity to elevate our leisure services and continue improving the quality and offering of facilities while ensuring they are inclusive, accessible, and cater to the diverse needs of the whole community.

“We’re looking for a contractor that will not only achieve value for money but work innovatively to enhance our sports and leisure facilities, communicate effectively with the public and deliver activities and facilities that promote health, wellbeing, and social cohesion, promoting a stronger, healthier West Northamptonshire."

Find out more information and to participate in the tender process: www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/Notice/27370264-2050-4c9c-8321-f393f4de23a7