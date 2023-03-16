Work to build 126 new council properties in Northampton is to begin ‘shortly’ after it was recently delayed following the discovery of a medieval house underneath the site.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) has provided an update over construction works at the former St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House, off Horsemarket, in the Spring Boroughs area of Northampton.

The former council flat blocks were demolished in April 2021 after it was decided they were ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

In July, the remains of a medieval home were discovered on the Spring Boroughs site, just off Horsemarket

Then, in July 2022, archaeologists discovered the remains of a house dating back to the medieval period underneath the site, causing works to be delayed.

Due to the significance of the archaeological finds, the project’s timeline was changed to allow further excavations to take place.

In July, archaeologists project officer, Jonathon Elston said: “The development by NPH has given us the fantastic opportunity to investigate what would have been a significant area of Northampton during the late Saxon and medieval periods.

"Its location just within the late Saxon defences and close to the medieval castle means the site has been in use for at least 1,000 years."

Here's what the new homes are expected to look like.

With the archaeological works now complete at the site, this newspaper has requested to see the final report and will publish the findings when we have it.

However, NPH has confirmed that construction works will begin ‘shortly’, with a first phase target completion date of spring 2024 announced.

Olukunle Olujide, director of development at NPH, said: “With thorough archaeological surveys on site now complete, we’re due to start work on the first phase of our development of 126 modern new homes in Spring Boroughs shortly.

“We’ve amended our timetable as a result, beginning with the construction of 24 family houses which are now set to welcome residents in spring 2024.

Here's what the flat blocks used to look like before they were demolished in April 2021

“The second phase - involving construction of 102 new apartments - will follow and is subject to a revised planning application being approved by West Northamptonshire Council.

“Once complete, residents will also benefit from green leisure space and improved parking provision.”