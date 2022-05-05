Two sets of plans REFUSED to convert family homes into takeaways in busy Northampton road

Two sets of plans to convert residential homes into takeaways along a busy Northampton high street have been refused by the council.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has refused applications to convert 97 and 99 St Leonard's Road into takeaways on the ground floor and flats above, as well as refusing similar plans for 109 St Leonard's Road.

The road is already home to around 10 takeaway restaurants.

Plans have been rejected to turn 97 and 99 St Leonard's Road (middle) into a takeaway and flats

The council said the plans for 97 and 99 St Leonard's Road, which are both residential homes, would result in an “incongruous and discordant addition to the host building”.

WNC also said that the applicant has “failed to demonstrate that there would be adequate control for dispersal of cooking fumes from the proposed commercial use”.

And finally, WNC said the move would result in a “significant overbearing and intrusive effect” upon the neighbouring properties.

Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, initially appealed the plans when they were first submitted.

Plans have been refused to convert the former Compassion World Wide shop into a takeaway and flats

Her appeal said: "There is a further loss of family property, a serious addition to parking without infrastructure changes.

"No parking beat survey will be completed yet double parking occurs regularly.

"There is insufficient space to allow the whole road to become commercial and this was not intended.

"We cannot continue to allow planning to proceed here without a full local plan covering this retail and residential area that supports existing and future residents."

The second set of plans which were refused were for 109 St Leonard's Road, which was the home of charity shop Compassion World Wide.

The plans were proposing to convert the ground floor from a shop to a restaurant and takeaway while converting the upper floor to flats.

In its refusal decision report, WNC said: "The design, siting, scale and massing of the extensions in addition to site coverage would result in an incongruous and discordant addition to the host building.

"The proposal would have a detrimental impact on the residential amenity of these neighbouring properties."

Councillor Julie Davenport, of the Far Cotton and Delapre ward, appealed this plan when it was first submitted.