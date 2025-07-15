Travellers leave busy Northampton footpath after 10 days — but appear to have set up at new location nearby

A group of travellers have now vacated a busy public footpath in Northampton after around 10 days – but it looks they have popped up somewhere else nearby.

Last week, a group of around ten traveller caravans, motorhomes and vans were parked up on a busy footpath next to South View, along the A4500.

They arrived on Thursday, July 3, and left some time over on Saturday July 12 to Sunday July 13.

Police say no crimes were reported and therefore they didn’t get involved, but residents said many were avoiding the footpath and instead choosing to walk along the busy dual carriageway to get to the other side.

A group of travellers have set up camp in a layby off Banbury Lane

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit [operated by West Northants Council] is dealing with this. No criminal offences or issues have been reported to us at this time.”

On Thursday July 10, WNC said: “The land on which the Travellers are camped is West Northamptonshire Council land. The Northamptonshire Traveller Unit has now commenced statutorily required assessments on behalf of the Council to determine the appropriate course of action.”

By the weekend, they were gone – after just over a week there.

Now on Tuesday, July 15, a group of travellers have popped up again at a regular location – a layby just off Banbury Lane near Hunsbury Meadows and Rothersthorpe.

It is now known if they are the same group. WNC has been contacted for comment.