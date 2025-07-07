Travellers set up camp on public footpath alongside busy road in Northampton

Travellers have set up camp on a public footpath along the A4500, next to South View.

Between six and 10 traveller caravans, along with accompanying vans, have set up along a footpath beside the A4500, near South View.

They were present as of today (Monday, July 7), and it is believed they arrived on Thursday night (July 3).

In response, Northamptonshire Police stated: “The Countywide Traveller Unit [operated by West Northants Council] is dealing with this. No criminal offences or issues have been reported to us at this time.”

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.