Travellers set up camp on public footpath alongside busy road in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:57 BST
Travellers have set up camp on a public footpath along the A4500, next to South View.placeholder image
Travellers have set up camp on a public footpath along the A4500, next to South View.
A group of travellers have set up camp on a public footpath next to a busy main road in Northampton.

Between six and 10 traveller caravans, along with accompanying vans, have set up along a footpath beside the A4500, near South View.

They were present as of today (Monday, July 7), and it is believed they arrived on Thursday night (July 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response, Northamptonshire Police stated: “The Countywide Traveller Unit [operated by West Northants Council] is dealing with this. No criminal offences or issues have been reported to us at this time.”

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice