This once iconic fish and chip shop in Northampton is up for sale for a whopping quarter of a million pounds
A once iconic fish and chip shop in Northampton town centre is on the market for a whopping quarter of a million pounds.
The former College Street Chippy, at number 9 – 11 College Street, is up for sale with Jenkins estate agents for £255k.
A Jenkins spokesman described the freehold site as a ‘good investment opportunity’.
The current owner of the site, Mr R Amin, was approved planning permission by West Northants Council earlier this year to build a three-storey extension to accommodate three two-bed flats.
A WNC spokesman said ‘the development would add to the supply and choice of housing available at a time when the council is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and would help to support the vitality of Northampton town centre’.
A one-bedroom flat in College Street is currently on the rental market for £850 per calendar month. Using this guide price, a new landlord at 9 – 11 College Street could expect to make £850 per flat, per month, which equates to just over £30,000 a year.
A new food business recently opened on the ground floor of the building, who pay already pay an annual rent of £12,000, according to Jenkins estate agents.
The area is undergoing some huge changes already, the former Debenhams department store, which sits on the same street, has been demolished in the last year to make way for 200 ‘high-quality’ student flats.