This once iconic fish and chip shop in Northampton is up for sale for a whopping quarter of a million pounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A once iconic fish and chip shop in Northampton town centre is on the market for a whopping quarter of a million pounds.

The former College Street Chippy, at number 9 – 11 College Street, is up for sale with Jenkins estate agents for £255k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jenkins spokesman described the freehold site as a ‘good investment opportunity’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former College Street Chippy is on the market for £255k

The current owner of the site, Mr R Amin, was approved planning permission by West Northants Council earlier this year to build a three-storey extension to accommodate three two-bed flats.

A WNC spokesman said ‘the development would add to the supply and choice of housing available at a time when the council is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and would help to support the vitality of Northampton town centre’.

A one-bedroom flat in College Street is currently on the rental market for £850 per calendar month. Using this guide price, a new landlord at 9 – 11 College Street could expect to make £850 per flat, per month, which equates to just over £30,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new food business recently opened on the ground floor of the building, who pay already pay an annual rent of £12,000, according to Jenkins estate agents.

Here's what the site could look like after the three-storey extension