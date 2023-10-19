News you can trust since 1931
This once iconic fish and chip shop in Northampton is up for sale for a whopping quarter of a million pounds

The site was approved planning permission earlier this year to be converted into a potential cash cow
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
A once iconic fish and chip shop in Northampton town centre is on the market for a whopping quarter of a million pounds.

The former College Street Chippy, at number 9 – 11 College Street, is up for sale with Jenkins estate agents for £255k.

A Jenkins spokesman described the freehold site as a ‘good investment opportunity’.

The former College Street Chippy is on the market for £255kThe former College Street Chippy is on the market for £255k
The current owner of the site, Mr R Amin, was approved planning permission by West Northants Council earlier this year to build a three-storey extension to accommodate three two-bed flats.

A WNC spokesman said ‘the development would add to the supply and choice of housing available at a time when the council is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and would help to support the vitality of Northampton town centre’.

A one-bedroom flat in College Street is currently on the rental market for £850 per calendar month. Using this guide price, a new landlord at 9 – 11 College Street could expect to make £850 per flat, per month, which equates to just over £30,000 a year.

A new food business recently opened on the ground floor of the building, who pay already pay an annual rent of £12,000, according to Jenkins estate agents.

Here's what the site could look like after the three-storey extensionHere's what the site could look like after the three-storey extension
The area is undergoing some huge changes already, the former Debenhams department store, which sits on the same street, has been demolished in the last year to make way for 200 ‘high-quality’ student flats.

