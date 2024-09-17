Take a look at new CGI images unveiled for proposed huge housing development on the edge of Northampton

Computer-generated images have been revealed by Davidsons Developments Ltd for their proposed new 'Thorpecroft' housing development next to Harpole village.

Plans were submitted in December 2023 to build 450 new homes on 52 acres of farmland—equivalent to the size of 29 football pitches—north of Roman Road, opposite Harpole.

In addition to the homes, the plan includes provisions for public spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, a play area, and necessary infrastructure, including drainage and landscaping.

The target decision date for the planning application is set for September 27.

Regarding the designs, Davidsons said: “We have a track record of building attractive houses informed by the characteristics of more traditional homes. The accompanying images show the style of traditional housing that Davidsons has built across the Midlands and the quality and detail that have been recognised as elevating the character of the areas in which Davidsons develop. This same style will be used across these proposals.”

The project is part of a broader initiative known as N4 'Northampton West SUE,' a sustainable urban extension aiming to bring a total of 2,550 planned dwellings to the Northampton West SUE area, according to planning documents.

Multiple housing developments are currently underway in the area, including Norwood Quarter, Western Gate, Harlestone Park, and more. Once complete, the area will be home to thousands of new residents.

However, the plans have been met with a series of objections from residents, who have already endured years of construction works at housing developments just off Sandy Lane.

One Harpole resident objected to the plans, stating: "The council should not be approving further housing developments until it can rectify the current poor infrastructure.”

Another resident added: "The village cannot cope with more housing. We have been surrounded by an enormous build that hasn't even been completed, and there aren’t enough facilities like dentists, doctors, schools, or shops. The traffic caused by the existing builds has been horrendous. This is precious countryside space that does not need to be built on, considering the enormous amount of housing already underway."

