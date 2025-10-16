Sad and shocking reason revealed as to why there are huge black spiked fences now up at Northampton’s Guildhall

This is the sad and shocking reason why there are huge black spiked fences now up at Northampton’s Guildhall.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has put up new barriers at the historic building to stop rough sleepers using the covered entrances at night – after years of damage, antisocial behaviour and health hazards.

In planning papers, the council said: “Over recent years there has been a substantial increase in the homeless population of Northampton, and because of the shelter offered by the covered entrances of the building, rough sleepers have adopted it as a place of refuge overnight.

“Unfortunately, this has led to substantial damage to the historic fabric as those sleeping there also use it as a toilet and for illegal drug taking. Every morning faeces and urine must be cleaned from the Loggia area and steps. Quite often there is blood and vomit which has to be cleaned by Guildhall staff.

“The blood, urine, faeces, vomit, and food stuffs are permeating into the stonework, leaving unsightly stains. It is impossible to remove the smell of vomit, excrement, and urine from the area, which impacts weddings and civic events as the balcony and steps of this magnificent building is the ideal place for photo opportunities. There is also substantial damage due to graffiti being carved into the stonework.”

The council said staff have been “coming into conflict” with rough sleepers, with several incidents recorded over the past year, including physical assaults and needlestick injuries.

The report continues: “WNC has attempted various mitigations to protect staff and the fabric of the building, but there is nothing to deter the rough sleepers from accessing the steps and balcony when the building is closed at night and over the weekends. This clearly cannot go on.

“Installing cameras was thought to be an option, but they only record what happens and is by no means a physical deterrent. Whilst security guards are available, it is unreasonable for them to be on hand 24/7 and be subject to such serious threats. Without some intervention the damage will be irreversible and continue to be a public nuisance and a health risk.”

However, local homelessness charity Project 16:15 questioned the claims and raised concerns about the impact on vulnerable people.

The charity said: “Whereas I fully understand the need to reduce damage, and don't condone it at all, I have never, in eight years of serving breakfast to those sleeping in that area, seen them use it as a toilet, or seen/smelt evidence of it.

“Food waste is an unfortunate byproduct of, not just rough sleeping, but also the night time economy, unfortunately, as is often the case, the rough-sleepers get the blame for it, as that's the easiest option.

“The space, now fortified, is one of only a couple of safe spots for those for whom street sleeping is the only current option, which is why it is popular. In taking that away, the risk of increased harm to this community is increased, so I would have to ask, what alternative is being offered?”

West Northants Labour leader Sally Keeble added: “It’s good that the Labour government has provided West Northants Council with substantial funds (£750,000) to deal with the problem of homelessness and especially rough sleeping this winter.”