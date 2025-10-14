‘Don’t waste it’: Northampton charity says WNC's £750k homelessness grant should 'tackle trauma, not tick boxes'

West Northamptonshire Council has been awarded more than £750,000 in new government funding to help tackle homelessness and rough sleeping across Northampton.

The money, made up of several grants including the £550,000 Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery Grant, will be used to strengthen the local response to homelessness, with a focus on prevention, recovery and partnership working.

A council spokesperson said the funding will “enhance collaboration with voluntary, community and faith partners,” with more than £111,000 set aside to support organisations working directly with vulnerable people. A further £103,000 will go towards helping children in temporary accommodation access essential facilities, education and wellbeing support.

The funding supports the council’s Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2024 – 2027, approved in March 2024, which focuses on partnership working, early prevention, better access to long-term housing, and ensuring rough sleeping is rare and short-lived.

But one of Northampton’s frontline charities says the funding rarely reaches those doing hands-on work with rough sleepers.

Stan Robertson, founder of homelessness charity Project 16:15 based in Northampton and now Rushden, said his group has often been left out of conversations around funding and strategy.

He said: “We didn’t see a penny of the money during COVID. We stepped in for every single group for two years and didn’t even get a thank you. Out of all that money, even a couple of hundred quid would make a big difference to what we do.”

Project 16:15 runs street support and outreach for people sleeping rough across Northampton and is, according to Stan, the only full-time voluntary rough sleeper support charity in the county.

While the council says the new money will fund outreach and prevention work, Stan believes the focus needs to shift towards tackling underlying trauma that often leads to homelessness and addiction.

He said: “Rough sleeping and addiction are trauma-based. Until you deal with the initial trauma, you’re not going to get to the core of the issue. People might be given accommodation and look better for a while, but one trigger and they’re right back where they started.”

Stan, who started his charity eight years ago, says funding should be used to employ trained therapists and counsellors who can work long-term with people on the streets.

He said: “If you’ve got a big chunk of money, use it to employ people who can actually sit down and talk to people – it’s basically therapy. Otherwise, we’ll just see the same people coming round and round again.”

He pointed to examples in the United States, where “secure camping” areas offer people an in-between stage between the streets and housing, with counselling and addiction support provided on-site.

Project 16:15 says the number of people they’re seeing on Northampton’s streets is rising – including more women and younger people.

Stan said: “We’re seeing 50-plus at our morning street café and more out in doorways. We’re seeing people in their early 20s now, not just older rough sleepers. The numbers are growing.”

Despite frustrations, Stan says he hopes the new Reform council administration will make good on its promise to work more closely with grassroots groups.

He said: “They’ve said they want to change the narrative and work with us.”

Project 16:15, which now has around 20 volunteers, is expanding its welfare outreach work and partnering with We Nurture Children’s Homes to provide food and support on Sundays.

Asked what keeps him going, Stan added: “It’s all about compassion for people. That’s what keeps us going. We don’t fly any political or religious flag.”