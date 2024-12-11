Road outside WNC's HQ in Northampton town centre resurfaced just before Christmas

The road directly outside West Northamptonshire Council’s Northampton town centre headquarters has been completely resurfaced just before Christmas.

The stretch of road outside WNC’s Angel Square headquarters on St John’s Street was completely resurfaced in November. The road, previously full of potholes and patchwork, is now in pristine condition.

Motorists in the county regularly raise potholes as a cause for concern, saying that many of the county’s roads are in poor condition.

Explaining why this road was chosen to be resurfaced, Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “St John’s Street is one of the key routes to our busiest Northampton car park and is therefore under constant use.

“It was scheduled for resurfacing some time ago, but due to the necessary closure of Bridge Street for safety reasons, the work was postponed to avoid further hindrance to town centre traffic.”

When asked about the cost, a WNC spokesman added: “We can’t specify the costs as it was delivered as part of our wider contract with Kier.”

Chronicle and Echo published findings of a Freedom of Information request in October which revealed how many potholes were reported, how many were repaired, and the compensation paid out in the years since April 2021, when West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) was formed.

Reported potholes annually 2021: 9,044 potholes reported 2022: 2,479 potholes reported 2023: 18,266 potholes reported 2024 to date: 16,230 potholes reported

Here's what the road looked like in September.

This nearly 200% increase in reported potholes points to significant deterioration of the roads. And it doesn’t appear to be improving, as this year is poised for even more increases in reported potholes.

Potholes repaired annually 2021: 16,879 potholes filled 2022: 9,462 potholes filled 2023: 14,077 potholes filled 2024 to October 2024: 10,211 potholes filled

The council reported the following compensation payments for damages or injuries related to potholes: 2021/22: £19,271.53 2022/23: £2,409.21 2023/24: £3,019.00 2024/25: £0.00 (pending open claims)

Compensation payouts have sharply decreased from £19,271.53 in 2021/22 to just £3,019 in 2023/24, marking a decline of approximately 84 percent. This suggests that while potholes remain a problem, fewer claims are being submitted and/or compensated.

In July of this year, WNC approved an additional £10 million to extend resurfacing, maintenance, and local infrastructure improvements.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We know how important the state of our roads is to residents, and this additional funding and use of innovative technology has allowed us to carry out even more much-needed resurfacing and repair works. Our Highway Investment Programme provides details on works that are both completed and planned for 2024/25. We hope that, as work progresses, our residents will already see and continue to see a visible difference. We are committed to continuously exploring new ways to innovate and enhance our road network for years to come.”