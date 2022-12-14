Residents voice 'serious concerns' with dangerous Northampton junction next to new housing estate

Residents have ‘serious concerns’ with a junction on a busy Northampton road which has had ‘multiple collisions and several near misses’ recently.

Duston Parish Council say residents are concerned with the the layout between Tollgate Way, Bants Lane, Main Road, Duston Road and Telstar Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Youens, Duston Parish clerk, said: "Residents have contacted us about their serious concerns [with the road layout]. They have told us about road traffic collisions and several near misses.

Residents have 'serious concerns' with this road layout next to Duston Gardens

"With the near completion now of the new build development known as “Duston Gardens” this road layout is experiencing higher volume of traffic.

"Duston Parish Council does share the concerns of residents and asks if improvements can be made such as putting in appropriate road markings, placement of signage or a filter on the traffic lights from the Telstar Way entry/exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are grateful that our wards councillors and West Northamptonshire Council are listening to see if anything can be improved."

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said he has requested a site meeting to look into the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have noted the concerns raised by Duston Parish Council and are carrying some background research before we respond to them in full. As a trusted partner we’ll work closely with them to identify any issues relating to the road layout and signage and if necessary, plan work to mitigate those issues.

“I’ve asked to have site meeting with the WNC Ward Members, Parish Council and highways officers to start this work.”