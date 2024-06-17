Residents slam 'shambles' council over 'nightmare' 'free-for-all' parking at music festival in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have slammed the council over ‘nightmare’ parking chaos at a music festival in Northampton over the weekend.

Around 13,000 revellers were estimated to have descended on to Delapre Abbey over the weekend (June 14 – 16), with hundreds parking their cars in and around the already congested area, resulting in significant disruption.

WNC had been organising the event for months but left it just a couple of weeks before to offer residents a parking permit scheme which would allow them to park outside their homes without getting a £60 fine. However, this scheme was not implemented in time, and residents were left worrying about being wrongly issued tickets. It is also alleged that there was a ‘data breach,’ with many residents’ personal information becoming public.

Here's some of the parking in the area over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Independent councillor Julie Davenport said: "It’s just been a nightmare. The event was fantastic and everyone enjoyed it but the parking and lack of traffic management was dreadful. It was so unfair on residents. There were no marshals, people were turning around signs, and just parking everywhere. It was a free for all.

"I don't think WNC put the thought into traffic management. It was all about the fun bit, but what about the residents who should be the most important.

"To park at the park itself was £16.80 this time! On the website there was nothing about the park and ride scheme at the University despite saying they had. People should have been dropping off at the University but no one did.

"The council really need to get a proper strategy together before any events. It's been horrendous. Get it right and you'll get no complaints."

Residents took to social media to vent their frustrations, slamming the event as a ‘shambles’.

One resident said: "This whole arrangement has been an absolute shambles. How can you fine people for parking outside their own home if they have not been given instructions on how to apply for the permit. In a time where everyone is struggling financially I think this is disgusting."

Another resident expressed similar sentiments, saying: "No consultation, no respect for the local residents and a typically arrogant response from WNC."

A third resident added: "Residents are distressed and upset at the lack of communication and thought for them, their families and guests. Such a poorly handled unnecessary situation."

Local business owners were also affected, with Sewing Workshop saying: "Shops in the area had no letters. What happens to customers who visit our shop on Saturday? A lot of our customers can't come to us in the week and we can't afford to close for a day."

Stuart Timmiss, Executive Director for Place at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We apologise for any confusion or upset caused to residents by the parking process, which was always only ever intended to support them.

“The online permit system was put in place to support residents with a mechanism that protected their opportunity to park near their homes and this was communicated directly to them through letter.

“Following previous events where some paper copies were duplicated which led to some disruption for residents, it was felt that online registration was the best process.

“On reflection the information requested did cause some initial issues for residents however we dealt with these concerns by amending and simplifying the process accordingly.

“Regrettably it is correct that a data breach of some limited personal information occurred through our contracted event operator. However this was swiftly dealt with and actions taken to secure this information, contact those affected and formally report it in line with Information Commissioners Office guidelines.

“Traffic orders were in place to facilitate resident only parking and signs went up which we strongly believe deterred event-goers from using the streets in and around the venue. We employed a number of marshals who constantly toured the area on both bicycle and foot and were able to resolve most of what was a small number of issues on the nights.

“Reports and issues raised about parking have been minimal and we can report that the council did not ticket any cars on either night.

“Whilst we appreciate there were some issues for residents, for which we apologise, the two-day event was extremely successful in showcasing the fabulous local music talent, bringing headline artists to the area and bringing together the community for two days of fantastic events. We will ensure that we learn from the events and the feedback we have received and this will inform any future plans to ensure similar problems are avoided.”