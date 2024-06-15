In Pictures: Music fans head to Delapré Park for the Let's Rock Northampton retro festival

Let’s Rock was headlined by Billy Ocean who performed hits including Love Really Hurts Without You and When The Going Gets Tough.

The penultimate act of the day were Bob Geldof’s band, The Boomtown Rats who played hits including She’s So Modern, Close As You’ll Ever Be and Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Sundays.

Other performers included Tom Bailey, Go West, Heaven 17, Jason Donovan, Dollar, T’Pau, Altered Images, China Crisis, Sonia, Tony Hadley and the Northants Sings Out Choir.

Festival goers enjoyed glorious sunshine but also had to contend with torrential downpours during the day.

On Sunday, James Arthur headlines the A Perfect Day alongside a host of local and national acts.

1 . Crowds at Let's Rock Northampton Fans watching acts perform at Let's Rock Northampton at Delapré Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Billy Ocean Billy Ocean on stage at Let’s Rock Northampton at Delapré Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . The Boomtown Rats The Boomtown Rats on stage at Let’s Rock Northampton at Delapré Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales