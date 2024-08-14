Residents rally against proposed HMO in busy part of Northampton claiming it will 'destroy' community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in a busy part of Northampton have heavily criticised plans to convert a family home on their street into a HMO.

Residents of Thursby Road, in Abington, have raised significant concerns over a planning application for 45 Thursby Road.

The application, submitted by Mr Amjud Khiaq, seeks to change the use of the property into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for up to six occupants.

So far, nearly 30 objections have been filed by nearby residents, who are vocal about their apprehensions regarding the proposal. The primary issues cited include the potential for increased antisocial behaviour, parking difficulties, and negative impacts on the community's quality of life.

Residents in Thursby Road, Abington, have objected to plans to turn number 45 into a HMO for six people

One resident expressed strong opposition, highlighting past problems with other HMOs on the street. They said: “We object vehemently to this application. There are already three HMOs on Thursby Road that have had antisocial tenants, leading to drug dealing, public fights, police raids, and excessive noise. We’ve had to endure these issues for years, and parking is also a huge problem.”

Another local resident added: “This application will only worsen the situation. The only beneficiary will be the landlord who aims to maximise income and housing benefit receipts, while residents continue to suffer.”

Concerns were also raised about the potential for increased crime. A resident said: “The house at 45 Thursby Road has previously been part of a police raid in 2020, where drugs worth £1,500 and a significant amount of cash were seized. Such incidents highlight the negative impact HMOs can have on the area.”

Further objections were rooted in the belief that HMOs erode the community spirit of Thursby Road. One resident said: “HMOs have destroyed the community and family-friendly aspect of the street. We’ve seen drug selling and even violent incidents, like stabbings, linked to HMOs.”

Some residents expressed frustration with the financial motivations behind HMOs. They said: “These properties are only beneficial to landlords who do not live in the area. They prioritise their profits over the well-being of our community. This house could easily be a family home instead.”

There were also claims that the property might have been operating as an illegal HMO. “I was under the impression that this property was already an HMO, so it seems to have been operating illegally for almost four years,” one resident said.

The objections come in light of an incident at a property in Thursby Road in June 2020, when officers seized ready-to-use cannabis and a large sum of cash during a police raid.

The planning application is currently under review, with West Northants Council expected to make a decision by September 10.