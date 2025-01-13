Residents Association expands in response to changing council boundaries

SJSRA Chair meets with Northampton North MP, Lucy Rigby to discuss the recent flooding.

A prominent active residents association has taken a decision to expand its reach in response to the changing West Northants Council ward boundaries next May. At a public meeting on Wednesday 23rd October, residents approved the change to St James Residents Associations constitution, which will now be know as St James & Spencer Residents Association (SJSRA), taking in the neighbouring Spencer Estate area, which will be within the same Dallington Spencer Ward as St James from next May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Croucher, Chair of SJSRA said: “Our association has a long standing history of standing up for communities and holding those in power to account. St James for years has been divided down the middle in two separate council wards, which many could never understand. The changes in May ensure that St James has consistent council ward status and the same elected representatives. The challenges and service failure the people of St James experience, are exactly the same as those in the neighbouring Spencer Estate. Whether it be; flytipping, crime, antisocial behaviour, highways issues and lack of council investment, to name only some.

"Our associations expanding remit and working to address these challenges in both the St James and Spencer areas was the right thing to do and I’m delighted residents approved this change. Our next step is to organise further public meetings in both areas to seek the views of residents on the types of initiatives and solutions they want to see. The new local government model introduced in 2021 has left our communities behind, something we intend to change. With this in mind our next meeting will now be on Wednesday 22nd January, 6.30pm and will be held at Doddridge Centre. Everyone is welcome to attend and if people want be involved in the running of the association then they should contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gareth Eales (Lab, Dallington Spencer) who is standing down as a Councillor next May, attended the public meeting and supported the move: Cllr Eales said: “I’m really pleased with this change. I have represented the area of Spencer as a Councillor since 2011 and there is a need for a vibrant proactive residents forum. We had an association for a few years, which sadly in the end was wound up due to low participation. The move to incorporate the Spencer area into an already well established organisation which is geographically connected makes complete sense and I’m sure it will hold elected people to account. I look forward to working with SJSRA during my remaining term in office and who knows, maybe after it as a volunteer.”

SJSRA Chair meets with Northampton North MP, Lucy Rigby to discuss the recent flooding.

The next meeting is to be held in St James at Doddridge Centre. All St James meetings will be held here. The following meeting will be held at a location in Spencer and will then be alternated.

The Association can be contacted on 07514454233 or e-mail [email protected] for more information on meetings, issues or joining the committee.

St James as an area will now all fall into Dallington - Spencer electoral ward from the May 1st elections, whereas currently half is in Sixfields ward.

Previously, as SJRA, a number of campaigns and improvements have been won for St James, including defeating the incinerator proposal, protecting the St James Bus depot site, influencing parking provision, forcing a match day traffic scheme to be adopted as just a few examples.

St James Residents’ Association was formed in September 2007 and is one of the longest established, and most respected, Residents’ Associations in the town.

SJSRA does not support any political party but works with all parties that demonstrate a commitment to work with and respect all residents and include them in decision making.