Residents and councillors 'totally frustrated' with 'half-finished' housing estate in popular part of Northampton

Residents and councillors say they are ‘totally frustrated’ with a ‘half-finished’ housing estate in Northampton.

Residents of the 139-home Lancaster Way housing development in Far Cotton have expressed frustration and concern over the prolonged delays and incomplete state of their estate.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I have lived on the estate now for almost three years. Two years ago we were promised an actual road to be laid. We are still waiting. There is still no park three years on. Access for wheelchairs and pushchairs on the estate is dangerous with no dropped kerbs (due to the lack of the road surface). Half the houses on the estate are empty.

The Lancaster Way/Harvester Way housing development in Far Cotton

"I contacted the developer, Watermeadow Homes, for some advice on how my house was built and they either ignore you, promise call backs or pretend they don't work for them anymore."

According to Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward), the drainage system needs replacing, leading to the removal of the play park situated above it for necessary excavation and replacement. However, this process can only proceed after the signing of the S106 agreement.

Councillor Davenport said: "It wasn’t long after the development started that I was visiting houses that were flooded on the hill of Towcester Road for the first time ever.

"If the developer had built to plan in the beginning none of this would have happened.

"We are all totally frustrated with this situation and why it takes so long to sign an agreement I will never know.

"It’s always the residents who suffer and it is so unfair that they’ve had to deal with from the outset of their exciting journey into their new homes.”

Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward), added: "Flood attenuation is needed, the playground doesn't exist and roads are unfinished.

"The position this has left residents in is awful. Works not being completed, no park or useful open space and no legal planning permission in place.

"There appears to be no real explanation of why we are still in this place so far down the line.

"After spending ages working with residents who were so unhappy about this being built but they had to accept it happened and was there for good, now we are faced with a half-finished development and no provision for the residents who have moved in. This cannot continue like this. I have now written to the Director of Place [at WNC] and the CEO calling for intervention."

A spokesman for Watermeadow Homes responded to concerns, saying: "All parties are agreed on the content of the S106 and everyone except the council have signed it. As soon as this is signed we have repeatedly confirmed we are able to complete the works.

"There are only 12 empty homes on the site which are all affordable homes sold to RentPlus. I have always responded promptly to local councillors who are fully aware of the position.”