Councillor calls for 'transparency' over construction work at 139-home Northampton housing estate

A councillor has called for “transparency” about construction work at a 139-home housing estate in Northampton.

Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, says she and her constituents are “not yet satisfied” about a 139-home development in Lancaster Way.

The building works were started by Barry Howard Homes before being transferred over for completion to Watermeadow Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The back of the Lancaster Way Development

Councillor Roberts said: "Residents have contacted me with concerns. I have contacted the developer and was very grateful to Watermeadow Homes for letting me on site with council officers and talking to me about the issues.

"We are not yet satisfied and people need to have full and transparent information about what was and was not done in relation to the attenuation tanks.

"The planning department and the developer need to present full and clear details to residents in regards to soil contamination."

Concerns surrounding water attenuation tanks and badgers have been flagged by residents in the past, but Watermeadow Homes has moved to allay residents' concerns.

A number of homes near to the site were flooded in June last year following heavy rain which sparked a council investigation, but nothing was proved to say the flooding had anything to do with the Lancaster Way housing estate.

Andy Chapman, from Watermeadow Homes, addressed the issues surrounding water attenuation tanks and badgers.

He said: "Following the flooding last year, attenuation tanks have been laid and there has been no flooding since. These are due to be enlarged under the approval of Anglian Water.

"Badgers are contained within the new badger sett that was installed under licence with Natural England and they have a protected corridor that enables them to move around the site. We will also be providing new badger proof fences to local residents who back onto the northern boundary."

Mr Chapman also gave a general update regarding the site, saying a total of 127 homes are now complete with a further two affordable homes due for completion in the next six weeks.

He added: "The large communal play area is close to opening and the roads will shortly be completed.

"Unfortunately, due to delays in processing the updated permission we have 12 completed affordable family homes that can not be occupied at a time of great need. I would hope that this can be the main focus of all concerned rather than running through relationships with the previous developer."

A WNC spokesman addressed concerns surrounding retrospective planning applications at the site.

The spokesman said: "There is a current application in to vary a number of planning conditions in respect of the originally approved scheme which includes amendments to the approved layout of the development, alter house types, and remove and alter garages, and variation of a number of conditions to be in accordance with details submitted.

"It should be noted that planning legislation allows for the submission of retrospective applications and the variation of planning conditions."