WNC responds to calls from ex-leader for answers over cropped LGBTQ+ flag in council Northampton Saints post

West Northamptonshire Council has responded after the former leader demanded answers on why an LGBTQ+ rainbow flag was cropped after being published on a council Facebook post.

The post, published on WNC’s official Facebook page on Friday (May 24), wished Northampton Saints good luck ahead of their European Rugby Champions Cup final against Bordeaux the following day – a match they went on to lose.

Former WNC leader Adam Brown lost his seat by two votes to Reform at the recent local elections which saw the Tories lose control of the council.

Mr Brown said the original Facebook post featured a rainbow flag flying from the Guildhall mast during last year’s Saints Premiership victory parade, but says it was replaced within minutes by a cropped version with the flag removed.

Top: Original, uncropped image screenshotted by former WNC leader Adam Brown showing the rainbow Pride flag flying from the Guildhall mast during last year’s Northampton Saints victory parade. Bottom: Alleged cropped version used by West Northamptonshire Council, with the Pride flag removed, currently displayed on their Facebook page.

Mr Brown commented on the post, questioning whether any political pressure had been applied to get the picture changed.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Mr Brown added: “WNC posted a picture of last year’s Saints parade including an image that contained the pride flag.

"Within a few minutes the photo was taken down and replaced with a cropped version that removed the pride flag. When challenged over this WNC hid my comment rather than responding.”

Mr Brown said it was concerning that when Reform nationally were pushing a controversial agenda regarding flags outside council building that WNC appeared to endorsing that approach and “rewriting history”.

Current version of the Facebook post on WNC’s page, showing the alleged cropped image with the Pride flag removed.

Earlier this month, following Reform UK’s success in the local elections, party chairman Zia Yusuf wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Reform-controlled councils would move "at speed" to ensure that the only flags flown on public buildings would be the Union Jack and the St George's flag.

He added: "No other flags will be permitted to be flown on flag-poles, balconies, reception desks or council-chamber walls."

A spokesperson for WNC said: “The photo, which was intended to focus on revellers at last year’s victory parade, was cropped by an officer. A comment from a member of the public was automatically hidden on the Council’s feed by Facebook’s community standards. There were no discussions with councillors about the post.”

The rainbow flag is a long-standing symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) pride and has been in use since the 1970s.

Last week, leader of Reform in West Northamptonshire, Councillor Mark Arnull confirmed that his group will not take part in diversity or climate training for their new roles as elected officials.