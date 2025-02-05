Abington Street outside M&S (top right and top left). Outside Salvation Army in Abington Street (bottom).

A newly refurbished pavement as part of £5 million works in Northampton town centre has already been dug up and replaced with a temporary tarmac strip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five million pound works to repave and transform Abington Street and Fish Street started in February 2024 and have not yet been finished, as there is a two-month—and counting—delay to the works.

However, before even being finished, a section of Abington Street, outside the former M&S, has been dug up by gas company Cadent and replaced with a strip of tarmac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northants Council (WNC) said it was done as part of their plans to refurbish the former M&S into hundreds of flats, set for completion in 2032.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “As part of work needed to disconnect the gas main from 35 to 45 Abington Street, it was necessary for Cadent to cap the pipe, which required removal of some paving blocks. The paving will be reinstated as quickly as possible to the current specification once Kier returns to site.”

It is not yet known when Kier will return to the site. WNC was also asked when the pavement was ripped up. We are awaiting a response. Cadent has also been contacted for comment.

In November 2024, WNC approved its own proposals to demolish and redevelop the former BHS and M&S sites on Abington Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition work is expected to begin in late spring 2025 and is estimated to take around ten months.

Many critics have previously questioned the £5 million repaving of Abington Street before the M&S works go ahead due to issues such as this.

In June 2024, Paul McManus, owner of McManus Pub Company, which owns The Shipmans in Drapery, voiced serious concerns with the potential defacement of new pavements in Market Square, Abington and Fish Street.

Previously speaking to the Chron, Paul said: “It’s good they’re spending money on the town now, but in five years’ time, will these streets have little tarmac spots everywhere on them? They [WNC] don’t seem to check up on contractors finishing the job properly. Who’s responsible for bringing the contractor to book for not finishing the job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a year’s time, is a contractor going to dig up part of the Market Square, put a pipe in, then put a bit of tarmac down and leave? Because that’s what they’re doing now, so what’s to say it won’t happen to the Market Square, Abington Street, and Fish Street?”

His prediction appears to be coming true.

There is currently a huge tarmac scar outside the Salvation Army charity shop further up Abington Street. WNC has been contacted for comment on that issue also.

Another tarmac scarring occurred last month (January) when Anglian Water ripped up part of the newly refurbished Market Square, which left an ‘unsightly scar’ near the Grosvenor Centre.

Following outrage from residents, Anglian Water returned the following week, on Monday (January 27), to complete a “permanent reinstatement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the process, an Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We’re required to reinstate like for like at every location where we complete work. When this isn’t possible to do immediately, we use a temporary solution and return at a later date to install the permanent solution.”