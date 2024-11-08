Plans to DEMOLISH the former M&S building in Northampton town centre have been approved

Plans to demolish two large empty high street stores in Northampton town centre have been approved – with works set to start in Spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has approved its own proposals to demolish and redevelop the former BHS and M&S sites on Abington Street, along with the former jobcentre at 20-28 Wood Street.

A WNC spokesperson said: “The redevelopment of this site will bring new life to the area, with plans for the creation of modern residential accommodation above ground-floor flexible retail and leisure spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This exciting project will not only provide much-needed housing for local residents but also deliver new opportunities for businesses, helping to drive economic growth and job creation in the town.”

Plans have been approved to demolish 35-45 Abington Street buildings, former homes of M&S and BHS and the former jobcentre at 20-28 Wood Street.

Demolition tender submissions are currently under review, with work expected to begin in late spring 2025 and estimated to take around ten months. A developer will be appointed for the site next year.

Works to strip asbestos from the site started in April and have recently been completed.

The transformation of the site is projected to start in spring 2026, with completion targeted for summer 2032.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M&S building has been vacant since August 2018, BHS since 2016, and Clinton since 2020.

The buildings within the red boundary will be demolished as part of a huge regeneration project by WNC.

Northampton Borough Council bought the former Marks & Spencer building for £1.45 million back in 2020.

The old BHS outlet was originally sold to a developer but West Northamptonshire Council acquired it in 2022.

The £9.7 million acquisition, funded through the High Street Fund grant secured from central government, supports the broader regeneration of Northampton town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These projects align with the Northampton Town Centre Masterplan and contribute to the town centre’s broader regeneration, which includes the £12.4 million redevelopment of Market Square and the £5 million in public realm improvements in Abington Street and Fish Street. Planned enhancements include new paving, upgraded seating, improved lighting, landscaping, and public art installations.