A police investigation into harassment and stalking against the former leader of West Northants Council (WNC), Jonathan Nunn, has been closed with no arrests made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, former leader Jonathan Nunn stepped down from his position as leader of the Conservative-run council after the BBC published accounts from multiple women who came forward to accuse him of domestic abuse.

He was convicted and sentenced to a community order for an assault in 2004 in relation to his second wife Janice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the claims, councillor Nunn said there had been a “prolonged campaign against him,” that he “strenuously denied” the allegations, and he had reported his first wife Maria Botterill for alleged harassment against him to the police.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) disgraced former leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn.

Police confirmed in March they were investigating Mr Nunn’s claims and today (Monday, November 11) said that the case has been closed with no further arrests.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “An allegation of stalking and harassment was made, and this was subject to a thorough investigation by Northamptonshire Police. Nobody has been arrested in this case, and the matter has been closed with no further action being taken.”

Mrs Botterill told the BBC that she had found the complaint against her "bizarre and horrifying". She said she had conducted herself with dignity and although the police had "apologised" to her in an email notifying her that the investigation was ending, it "it doesn’t take away from the worry it has caused as I have never been in trouble my entire life". Reacting, councillor Nunn said: “I was extremely surprised. It’s hard to understand why this view has been taken. The decision to take this sudden and dramatic change of direction is, of course, under review.”

Despite standing down as leader, councillor Nunn remains an elected Conservative party member representing the Nene Valley ward in Northampton.