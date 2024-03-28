Northamptonshire Police confirm report of alleged harassment against council leader Jonathan Nunn is being 'looked into'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that a report of alleged harassment against council leader Jonathan Nunn is “being looked into”.

During a full council meeting on Thursday (March 21), Councillor Nunn said that he has reported a series of allegations made against him, which are being investigated by officers.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed this.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “I can confirm that on February 29 the force received a report of alleged harassment which is being looked into, with support and advice provided to the complainant.”

During the council meeting, Cllr Nunn said there has been a “prolonged campaign against him”. The comment came after Independent councillor Paul Clark tried to talk about an email regarding claims about Cllr Nunn.

Cllr Nunn said at the meeting: “What councillor Clark refers to is a campaign in the last six weeks, maybe the last 25 years.

"Many and varied allegations have been made, they’ve been investigated, and including those ones you’ve all been emailed about this evening.

“I have approached the police who have confirmed they are pursuing this as harassment.”

Video footage of the meeting was edited on WNC’s YouTube channel to cut out Cllr Clark’s speech. The council said it had “reason to believe that potentially defamatory statements could be made”.