Plans unveiled to transform vacant Northampton town centre shop into 'high-quality' tattoo parlour

Proposals have been submitted to the council for approval

By Logan MacLeod
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:24 pm

Plans have been unveiled to transform a vacant Northampton town centre shop into a “high-quality” tattoo parlour.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert number 43 Gold Street, known as Gold Street Mews, into a tattoo studio.

The applicant, Golden Fang Tattoo, based in Dunstable, outlined its plans for the empty unit.

Gold Street Mews could be converted into a tattoo parlour

A Gold Fang Tattoo spokesman said: "The unit has been unoccupied for several years. Prior to this proposal, the interior was dilapidated and in a poor state.

"The proposal to install a tattoo parlour will give this unit purpose and turn the run-down unit into a beautifully presented, well-kept and high-quality establishment."

The spokesman said the parlour intends to be by appointment only and that the overall finish will be of a “high quality”.

WNC will decide whether to approve or reject the proposal.

Other tattoo studios nearby include Bodification in Gold Street and Pulse Tattoo in St Peter's Way.

