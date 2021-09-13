These are the top 10 tattoo shops in Northampton, according to Google Reviews

Here's the top 10 tattoo studios in Northampton, according to Google Reviews.

The town is spoilt for choice when it comes to getting inked, boasting around 20 shops.

It has been a tough 18 months for the industry as studios were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they have been back open for a few months sticking and poking customers again.

So if you're looking for your first tattoo or some more body art to add to the collection, we've got you covered with this list.

1. Dynamite in St Leonard's Road has a five out of five star rating from 66 Google reviews

2. Charlotte's Web in Park Avenue North has a five out of five star rating from 31 Google Reviews

3. Tattoo Phil's in Wellingborough Road has a 4.9 out of five star rating from 74 Google reviews

4. Inksanity in Bailiff Street has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 52 Google reviews